Execs to discuss mobility at Europe congress

Speakers from Nissan Europe, Seat, Airbus and EY will take part in a panel discussion on current and future mobility June 6 at the Automotive News Europe Congress in Turin.

Panelists include Ponz Pandikuthira, vice president for product planning at Nissan Europe; Arantxa Alonso Fernandez, head of business development at Seat; and Mark Cousin, head of flight demonstrators at Airbus.

From left: Pandikuthira, Fernandez and Cousin

Pandikuthira is responsible for the development of the full Nissan product lineup in Europe and Russia. Prior to joining Nissan in 2012, he worked for Chrysler Corp., DaimlerChrysler, Cerberus-owned Chrysler, Fiat Chrysler and Kia.

Fernandez has worked at Seat since 2005, in infotainment and as a product manager for the Seat Leon and compact cars. She started in her business development post in 2016.

Cousin began his current job in 2016 at Airbus, which has developed several autonomous transportation concepts, including the Pop.Up collaboration with Audi and Italdesign. He has also worked in systems testing and as a technical director at the aeronautics company.

The 21st Automotive News Europe Congress will be held June 5-6 at Italdesign.

The eighth Automotive News Rising Stars ceremony will be held June 5 at MAUTO car museum in Turin.