Magna wins lidar contract with BMW Group
Global automotive supplier Magna International, and its partner, Innoviz Technologies, will supply the BMW Group with solid-state lidar for the luxury automaker’s upcoming autonomous vehicle production platforms.
The financial terms of the deal and the make and model of the vehicle were not disclosed.
Magna says the new-business contract “is one of the first in the auto industry to include solid-state lidar for serial production.”
The supplier says the lidar will be able to support Level 4 and Level 5 self-driving systems across multiple platforms.
Magna says it recognizes that lidar is a critical in order to achieve the desired levels of performance and overall safety of autonomous driving, so it collaborated with Israeli lidar provider Innoviz Technologies to integrate automotive-grade, solid-state lidar into its autonomous driving platform. Lidar, Magna’s icon radar and other sensors and systems within the supplier’s MAX 4 “provide a base platform for OEM products and mobility platforms of the future,” Magna said in a statement.
Magna in 2017 unveiled MAX4, a fully integrated, customizable and scalable platform that can enable up to Level 4 autonomous driving in both urban and highway environments.
The high-resolution lidar developed between Magna and Innoviz generates a 3D image of the vehicle’s surroundings in real time, even in settings such as direct sunlight, varying weather conditions and multi-lidar environments.
“Automakers have been looking for a lidar technology provider to deliver a mass-market solution,” Innoviz founder Omer Keilaf said in a statement. “BMW is setting a high standard in autonomous vehicles development, and their vote of confidence in our lidar demonstrates how advanced our technology is.”
