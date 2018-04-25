AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 4/24/2018

Infiniti touts its throne

Infiniti touts the quality of its seats in the newest viral video to make our list.

"For centuries," the 15-second ad begins, "the best seats were built for one." Ominous music scores slow, pull-in shots of royal thrones until it reaches a crescendo on an Infiniti QX80. As the camera pans across the interior, the caption reads: "But now, there's one for all of us."

"Thrones" enters our list at No. 3, with nearly 3 million views. Kia's humorous take on kids getting ready for the upcoming FIFA World Cup topped our list, with 9,459,871 views.

Also new this week was a video from Hyundai.

1
1189%
Kia's Official Match Ball Carrier
Kia's Official Match Ball Carrier Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 9,459,871
Last week: 5
 
2
61%
Feel Alive
Feel Alive Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,601,623
Last week: 1
 
3
NEW
Thrones
Thrones Infiniti
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,967,635
Last week: NEW
 
4
NEW
Hyundai x 2018 FIFA World Cup
Hyundai x 2018 FIFA World Cup Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,903,376
Last week: NEW
 
5
Returnee
FIFA 2017: We All Feel the Same
FIFA 2017: We All Feel the Same Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,326,834
Last week: Returnee
 
6
63%
Beyond the Battery
Beyond the Battery Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,951,203
Last week: 3
 
7
Returnee
Longest Vehicle Drift
Longest Vehicle Drift BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,207,043
Last week: Returnee
 
8
-18%
All-New Buick Enclave
All-New Buick Enclave Buick
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,116,630
Last week: 2
 
9
71%
Take a Millisecond and Make it Last Forever
Take a Millisecond and Make it Last Forever Alfa Romeo
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,078,183
Last week: 6
 
10
126%
Long Distance
Long Distance Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,050,996
Last week: 10
 
