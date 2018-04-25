Infiniti touts its throne

Infiniti touts the quality of its seats in the newest viral video to make our list.
"For centuries," the 15-second ad begins, "the best seats were built for one." Ominous music scores slow, pull-in shots of royal thrones until it reaches a crescendo on an Infiniti QX80. As the camera pans across the interior, the caption reads: "But now, there's one for all of us."
"Thrones" enters our list at No. 3, with nearly 3 million views. Kia's humorous take on kids getting ready for the upcoming FIFA World Cup topped our list, with 9,459,871 views.
Also new this week was a video from Hyundai.
