Viral video rankings for week of 4/17/2018

Honda shows off Clarity Plug-in range

April 18, 2018

In the latest new clip to join our viral video charts, Honda colorfully highlights the range of its Clarity Plug-in hybrid.

The clip named "Beyond the battery" shows a Clarity driving inside a battery, think of a boat in a bottle, and the farther the vehicle goes, less of the battery remains.

As the vehicle passes colorful backdrops, the narrator remarks that "The end of your battery charge isn't the end of the world," pointing to the Clarity plug-in's gas powered engine. Honda says the Clarity plug-in has an all-electric range of 47 miles, but once combined with its gas powered engine, that figure increases to 340 miles total.

Honda's 15-second clip had 1,199,659 views, good for fourth place on the chart. Mazda's "Feel Alive" was once again the most watched clip with 2,854,901 views.

Ford, Kia and Alfa Romeo also had new videos debut this week.

1
-75%
Feel Alive
Feel Alive Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,854,901
Last week: 1
 
2
RETURNEE
NEXO
NEXO Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,511,482
Last week: RETURNEE
 
3
-14%
All-New Buick Enclave
All-New Buick Enclave Buick
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,353,712
Last week: 2
 
4
NEW
Beyond the Battery
Beyond the Battery Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,199,659
Last week: NEW
 
5
NEW
Always Unstoppable
Always Unstoppable Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 957,930
Last week: NEW
 
6
NEW
Official Match Ball Carrier
Official Match Ball Carrier Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 733,833
Last week: NEW
 
7
NEW
Take a Millisecond
Take a Millisecond Alfa Romeo
NA
This week
(True Reach): 629,725
Last week: NEW
 
8
-14%
2018 Hyundai Trailers
2018 Hyundai Trailers Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 597,448
Last week: 3
 
9
8%
A Month for Honda Cars
A Month for Honda Cars Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 559,660
Last week: 8
 
10
-49%
Candide Thovex Skis the World
Candide Thovex Skis the World Audi
Lowe StratŽus
This week
(True Reach): 554,938
Last week: 2
 
