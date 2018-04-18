Honda shows off Clarity Plug-in range

In the latest new clip to join our viral video charts, Honda colorfully highlights the range of its Clarity Plug-in hybrid.

The clip named "Beyond the battery" shows a Clarity driving inside a battery, think of a boat in a bottle, and the farther the vehicle goes, less of the battery remains.

As the vehicle passes colorful backdrops, the narrator remarks that "The end of your battery charge isn't the end of the world," pointing to the Clarity plug-in's gas powered engine. Honda says the Clarity plug-in has an all-electric range of 47 miles, but once combined with its gas powered engine, that figure increases to 340 miles total.

Honda's 15-second clip had 1,199,659 views, good for fourth place on the chart. Mazda's "Feel Alive" was once again the most watched clip with 2,854,901 views.

Ford, Kia and Alfa Romeo also had new videos debut this week.