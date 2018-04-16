Service lags on technology

I commend Richard Truett for his column “Why customers stray” (June 2017). The potential of every dealership in America could easily be doubled if we took basic steps to retain our customers and protect our dealer brand and that of the OEM we represent.
The industry has gone digital, and the service side has trailed in adopting technologies that we now take for granted in retail. The road to keeping customers would be more easily achieved if all dealers looked at the companies Truett discussed.
GREGORY NOONAN, President, Insight Media Enterprises Inc., Cherry Valley, N.Y.
