LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Transferring calls the right way

April 16, 2018 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Send us a Letter
Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Your December 2017 article “Bad Connection” gave tangible reasons for implementing practices to eliminate how business is potentially lost by not serving customers. When dealerships and their shops transfer phone calls, the protocol should be:

1. Wait for the person to whom you’re transferring the call to answer.

2. Brief that person on the call so the caller doesn’t have to repeat everything and your teammate can mentally prepare.

3. Transfer the call.

4. If you get voicemail, let the caller know that the person or department is unavailable and you will transfer them to voicemail. Tell the caller to please leave a message and that you’ll be leaving one as well.

5. Follow up with an email and copy the caller.

6. Follow up again if you don’t hear that the caller has been served.

In this manner, you know whether you are transferring the caller to the wrong person or department.

By showing callers we are their advocate, and by letting them know we will be bending over backward for them, we don’t give them any option but to leave a message.

People in auto shops work hard. Soft skills content can help make hard work pay off even more.

IAN COBURN, Director of Learning, GPA Training Inc., Aurora, Ill.

Contact Automotive News
Tags: Letters to the Editor
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

0

Shares

Read Next

Subscription tests show industry's novel thinking

Are CFOs ready for a changing business model?

Elevate the education of service techs to an undergraduate degree

Two encouraging approaches for dealing with a shortage of mechanics

Ex-EPA chief: We got the rules right in 2012

Don't like the news? Hide it

No experienced personnel need apply at this dealership

He rewrote book on retailing

ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.


Email Newsletters
  • General newsletters
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Mondays)
  • (As needed)
  • Video newscasts
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Saturdays)
  • Special interest newsletters
  • (Thursdays)
  • (Tuesdays)
  • (Monthly)
  • (Monthly)
  • (Wednesdays)
  • (Bimonthly)
  • Special reports
  • (As needed)
  • (As needed)
  • Communication preferences