1940s
As male workers left auto dealerships to fight in World War II, the women who took their places introduced a number of fixed ops innovations -- such as parts clerks on roller skates. These women, employed by a Chicago dealership operated by the former White Motor Co., skated speedily to deliver parts from bins to repair bays or customers. An anonymous caption writer observed: "These women have proved to be satisfactory replacements for men who have been called to the Armed Forces."
MAKE HISTORY
We encourage you to submit photos for Fixed in Time!
Please send clear photos that are 5 by 7 inches or larger and 300 dots per inch resolution or higher to foj@autonews.com
