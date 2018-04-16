Fixed in time

1940s

As male workers left auto dealerships to fight in World War II, the women who took their places introduced a number of fixed ops innovations -- such as parts clerks on roller skates. These women, employed by a Chicago dealership operated by the former White Motor Co., skated speedily to deliver parts from bins to repair bays or customers. An anonymous caption writer observed: "These women have proved to be satisfactory replacements for men who have been called to the Armed Forces."

