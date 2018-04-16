Service Counter

Our statistical snapshot of the fixed ops world

April 16, 2018 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Fixed Ops Journal
One piece at a time
Cost of common replacement parts on a 2016 Toyota Camry, the most stolen 2016 vehicle. The car has a used market value of $15,438.
Doors (x4) $3,027
Front and back bumpers $534
Headlights (x2) $575
Wheels (x4) $1,642
Grille $265
Fenders and liners $652
Hood and trunk $1,251
Taillights (x2) $338
Body panels and moldings $2,411
PARTS TOTAL VALUE $10,695
Source: National Insurance Crime Bureau
 
Going the distance

Total recall
The number of U.S. recalls voluntarily initiated by automakers, largely related to airbags, set a record in 2016.
Source: National Highway Safety Administration

Miles driven per household
Miles driven per person

A new study concludes that miles driven per person and per household peaked in the United States in 2004, then declined through 2013, and have rebounded slightly since. The typical motorist drove about as many miles in 2016 as he or she did in 1999.

Source: University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute

The big 10
The 10 most common vehicle services performed in 2017 by car and truck owners and auto repair shops
1 Oil/oil filter changed
2 Wiper blades replaced
3 Air filter replaced
4 Scheduled maintenance
5 New tires
6 Battery replaced
7 Brake work
8 Antifreeze added
9 Engine tuneup
10 Wheels aligned/balanced
Source: IMR Inc.
 
Say cheese, or woof
Top seasonal consumer searches on Google for vehicle accessories and technology, September 2015 to August 2017
Backup camera   Bluetooth aux adapter
Dog car seat   Car diffuser
Wireless backup camera   Car seat protector
Source: Google Automotive Trends Report, 2018
