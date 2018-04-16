Service Counter

|One piece at a time
|Cost of common replacement parts on a 2016 Toyota Camry, the most stolen 2016 vehicle. The car has a used market value of $15,438.
|Doors (x4)
|$3,027
|Front and back bumpers
|$534
|Headlights (x2)
|$575
|Wheels (x4)
|$1,642
|Grille
|$265
|Fenders and liners
|$652
|Hood and trunk
|$1,251
|Taillights (x2)
|$338
|Body panels and moldings
|$2,411
|PARTS TOTAL VALUE
|$10,695
|Source: National Insurance Crime Bureau
|Going the distance
A new study concludes that miles driven per person and per household peaked in the United States in 2004, then declined through 2013, and have rebounded slightly since. The typical motorist drove about as many miles in 2016 as he or she did in 1999.
Source: University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute
|The big 10
|The 10 most common vehicle services performed in 2017 by car and truck owners and auto repair shops
|1
|Oil/oil filter changed
|2
|Wiper blades replaced
|3
|Air filter replaced
|4
|Scheduled maintenance
|5
|New tires
|6
|Battery replaced
|7
|Brake work
|8
|Antifreeze added
|9
|Engine tuneup
|10
|Wheels aligned/balanced
|Source: IMR Inc.
|Say cheese, or woof
|Top seasonal consumer searches on Google for vehicle accessories and technology, September 2015 to August 2017
|Backup camera
|Bluetooth aux adapter
|Dog car seat
|Car diffuser
|Wireless backup camera
|Car seat protector
|Source: Google Automotive Trends Report, 2018
