“We have a designated used-car reconditioning department. Having the same technician doing the majority of the used-vehicle inspections and repair is the key. The same guy has been doing them for 20 years. He knows what we need to fix and what we don’t. We never sacrifice on safety items — tires, brakes. But we do not need to make an 80,000-mile vehicle new, which some main shops try and do. The used-vehicle manager has to trust the personnel doing the inspections and repairs. Having to show the manager what the vehicle needs every time really slows the process down.”

TONY PERKINS, Fixed operations director, Evergreen Ford-Lincoln, Issaquah, Wash.