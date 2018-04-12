AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 4/9/2018

Mazda turns to emotions with new ad campaign

April 12, 2018

The most viewed video on this week's chart is all about feeling alive.

Consumers are the centerpiece of Mazda's "Feel Alive" spot, which features a string of emotionally charged moments -- ranging from a sweat-drenched boxing session to two lovers scurrying to the roof of a building for a kiss. The 60-second spot launched earlier this month during the NCAA's men's basketball championship game.

Mazda's Vision Coupe concept, the MX-5 Miata roadster and the freshened 2018 Mazda6 sedan also make an appearance in the ad.

Mazda's video had 11,477,758 views, according the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Subaru, Kia, Honda and Chevrolet also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
NEW
Mazda - Feel Alive
Mazda - Feel Alive Mazda
Berlin Cameron United
This week
(True Reach): 11,477,758
Last week: NEW
 
2
20%
Buick - All-New Buick Enclave
Buick - All-New Buick Enclave Buick
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,575,308
Last week: 6
 
3
NEW
Subaru - The All-New 2018 Subaru Impreza
Subaru - The All-New 2018 Subaru Impreza Subaru
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,176,245
Last week: NEW
 
4
-43%
Audi - Candide Thovex Skis the World
Audi - Candide Thovex Skis the World Audi
Lowe Strateus
This week
(True Reach): 1,077,946
Last week: 5
 
5
Returnee
Audi - Think Faster
Audi - Think Faster Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 709,272
Last week: Returnee
 
6
Returnee
Hyundai - 2018 Hyundai Trailers
Hyundai - 2018 Hyundai Trailers Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 692,231
Last week: Returnee
 
7
NEW
Kia - A Curious Quest
Kia - A Curious Quest Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 631,493
Last week: NEW
 
8
NEW
Honda - A Month for Honda Cars
Honda - A Month for Honda Cars Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 517,996
Last week: NEW
 
9
-35%
Kia - Kia Niro First Impression
Kia - Kia Niro First Impression Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 489,484
Last week: 9
 
10
NEW
Chevrolet - All-new 2018 Equinox - Add It Up
Chevrolet - All-new 2018 Equinox - Add It Up Chevrolet
NA
This week
(True Reach): 435,879
Last week: NEW
 
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

25

Shares

