Mazda turns to emotions with new ad campaign

The most viewed video on this week's chart is all about feeling alive.

Consumers are the centerpiece of Mazda's "Feel Alive" spot, which features a string of emotionally charged moments -- ranging from a sweat-drenched boxing session to two lovers scurrying to the roof of a building for a kiss. The 60-second spot launched earlier this month during the NCAA's men's basketball championship game.

Mazda's Vision Coupe concept, the MX-5 Miata roadster and the freshened 2018 Mazda6 sedan also make an appearance in the ad.

Mazda's video had 11,477,758 views, according the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Subaru, Kia, Honda and Chevrolet also had new videos join the chart this week.