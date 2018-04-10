A bigger Jag crossover is coming

It looks like Jaguar’s got another street-minded crossover in the works, one with the Porsche Cayenne in its sights.
According to Autocar, the bigger Jaguar crossover will be called J-Pace and will borrow parts and pieces from Land Rover’s component bins. As for the sheet metal, designer Ian Callum will pen a new shell for Jag’s fourth crossover in half a decade.
The J-Pace will probably roll off assembly lines beginning in 2021 and use running gear that familiar to Jaguar Land Rover buyers: Think supercharged V-6 and diesel engine options, along with a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8-powered SVR (like the F-Pace SVR) version to compete with the Cayenne Turbo S and BMW X5M.
While Jaguar is jumping feet first into the crossover wars, it also looks like the company will double down on electrifying its vehicles. That makes sense, considering Jag already promised an electrified version of each of its models by 2020, but the all-electric XJ is still due in 2019. We imagine the electric XJ will use technology and parts developed for the I-Pace electric crossover that debuted last month at the Geneva motor show.
With the push for electrification and crossovers, Jaguar’s beautiful F-Type might not be long for the world. Of course, there’s always an argument for a hot sports car sitting atop a brand’s lineup to keep people aspiring to climb the product ladder.
Chevy to launch all-new 2020 Silverado HD in fall 2019
Ford gives Focus sportier design, more high-tech features
Hummer H2 SUT concept storms N.Y.
Why the I-Pace could radically alter Jaguar perceptions
Pininfarina preps H500 concept as Tesla fighter
2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA: A rally car finds new groove
Next Defender likely to stick to boxy roots
Chevy to launch all-new 2020 Silverado HD in fall 2019
Ford gives Focus sportier design, more high-tech features
Hummer H2 SUT concept storms N.Y.
Why the I-Pace could radically alter Jaguar perceptions
Pininfarina preps H500 concept as Tesla fighter
2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA: A rally car finds new groove
Next Defender likely to stick to boxy roots
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.