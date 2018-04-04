Register now for free access to autonews.com - this week only.
Viral video rankings for week of 4/3/2018

Honda adds a feature for April Fool's Day

April 4, 2018 @ 12:01 am Comments Email

In the only new viral video to join our charts, Honda has some fun with April Fool's Day.

Dubbed "Honda Sixth Sense," the 51-second spot points out just how distracted people can be when looking on their phones while walking.

Sixth Sense, an imaginary app, alerts a person with "Sidewalk Departure Warning," "360 Collision System" and "Personal Avoidance System" when overly focused on their phone.

Honda is just the latest automaker and major corporation to partake in April Fool's Day shenanigans over the years, something that has become expected every year.

The light-hearted clip had 2,372,216 views, good for second place on the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

1
-12%
2017 Mazda6
2017 Mazda6 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,397,722
Last week: 3
 
2
NEW
Honda Sixth Sense
Honda Sixth Sense Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,372,216
Last week: NEW
 
3
RETURNEE
Dragon Challenge
Dragon Challenge Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,316,480
Last week: RETURNEE
 
4
34%
2017 Mazda3
2017 Mazda3 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,280,122
Last week: 7
 
5
-16%
Candide Thovex Skis the World
Candide Thovex Skis the World Audi
Lowe StratŽus
This week
(True Reach): 1,899,962
Last week: 4
 
6
RETURNEE
All-New Buick Enclave
All-New Buick Enclave Buick
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,318,027
Last week: RETURNEE
 
7
-47%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,004,482
Last week: 6
 
8
-75%
Wow the World
Wow the World Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 885,420
Last week: 2
 
9
RETURNEE
Kia Niro
Kia Niro Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 758,766
Last week: RETURNEE
 
10
-46%
Final Breath
Final Breath Audi
Venables Bell & Partners
This week
(True Reach): 712,428
Last week: 10
 
Viral Video Marketing

25

Shares

