Honda adds a feature for April Fool's Day

In the only new viral video to join our charts, Honda has some fun with April Fool's Day.

Dubbed "Honda Sixth Sense," the 51-second spot points out just how distracted people can be when looking on their phones while walking.

Sixth Sense, an imaginary app, alerts a person with "Sidewalk Departure Warning," "360 Collision System" and "Personal Avoidance System" when overly focused on their phone.

Honda is just the latest automaker and major corporation to partake in April Fool's Day shenanigans over the years, something that has become expected every year.

The light-hearted clip had 2,372,216 views, good for second place on the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.