Toyota shows the Olympic athlete's journey

In the latest video to top our viral video charts, Toyota Motor Corp. shows the journey from toddler to Olympic snowboarders.

"Lanes of Life" features Eva Samková, Lindsey Jacobellis, Belle Brockhoff, Chloé Trespeuch, Carle Brenneman and Isabel Clark Ribeiro competing in the 2018 winter Olympics and quickly shows how they made it to one of the biggest stages in sports.

The video is part of Toyota's "Start Your Impossible" global advertising and marketing campaign for the Olympics and Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The one-minute long spot was the most-viewed video of the week with 11,586,208 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Hyundai, Kia, Ford and Land Rover also had new videos join the chart this week.