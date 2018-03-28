AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 3/28/2018

Honda shows off the WR-V for India

March 28, 2018
One of the vehicles found in the Honda Cars India portfolio is the WR-V, which is featured in one of this week's most popular viral videos.

Honda's 30-second clip, dubbed "Wow the World," is all about the automaker's WR-V subcompact crossover and highlights some of its features.

The WR-V is currently sold in India and Brazil. The vehicle launched in India last March and the automaker recently noted that it sold 50,000 units in the nameplate's first year of sale in the country.

The video had 3,486,392 views, according to Visible Measures, good for second place on this week's chart.

Toyota's "Lanes of Life" returned to the chart this week and took the top spot with 8,475, 659 views.

Audi and Mazda also saw videos return to the chart this week.

1
RETURNEE
Lanes of Life
Lanes of Life Toyota
Saatchi & Saatchi
This week
(True Reach): 8,475,659
Last week: RETURNEE
 
2
9%
Wow the World
Wow the World Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,486,392
Last week: 5
 
3
10%
2017 Mazda6
2017 Mazda6 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,740,040
Last week: 6
 
4
RETURNEE
Candide Thovex Skis
Candide Thovex Skis Audi
Lowe StratŽus
This week
(True Reach): 2,263,220
Last week: RETURNEE
 
5
-18%
Right Here Right Care
Right Here Right Care Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,024,885
Last week: 7
 
6
-23%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,904,879
Last week: 8
 
7
RETURNEE
2017 Mazda3
2017 Mazda3 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,696,296
Last week: RETURNEE
 
8
-67%
Formula E
Formula E Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,455,200
Last week: 1
 
9
-32%
Experience the Excitement
Experience the Excitement Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,331,036
Last week: 10
 
10
RETURNEE
Final Breath
Final Breath Audi
Venables Bell & Partners
This week
(True Reach): 1,309,951
Last week: RETURNEE
 
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

