Honda shows off the WR-V for India

One of the vehicles found in the Honda Cars India portfolio is the WR-V, which is featured in one of this week's most popular viral videos.

Honda's 30-second clip, dubbed "Wow the World," is all about the automaker's WR-V subcompact crossover and highlights some of its features.

The WR-V is currently sold in India and Brazil. The vehicle launched in India last March and the automaker recently noted that it sold 50,000 units in the nameplate's first year of sale in the country.

The video had 3,486,392 views, according to Visible Measures, good for second place on this week's chart.

Toyota's "Lanes of Life" returned to the chart this week and took the top spot with 8,475, 659 views.

Audi and Mazda also saw videos return to the chart this week.