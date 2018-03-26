Aston's Palmer to speak at AN Europe Congress

Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin, will be among the speakers at the 21st Automotive News Europe Congress in Turin on June 6.

Palmer joined Aston Martin in October 2014 and soon unveiled the company's six-year "Second Century" transformation and growth plan, which calls for the release of a new vehicle every nine months through 2020.

The first car from the plan, the DB11, was unveiled at the 2016 Geneva auto show.

In addition to the product plan, Palmer has secured new investment for the company, announced a second manufacturing facility at St. Athan in Wales to build a new crossover and created a partnership with Red Bull Advanced Technologies for the Valkyrie hypercar.

Before joining Aston Martin, Palmer was chief planning officer at Nissan Motor Co. and was a member of the Nissan executive committee. He held a number of senior positions with the Japanese car manufacturer over the course of a 23-year career, including chairman of Infiniti.

The Automotive News Europe Congress will be held June 5-6 at Italdesign.

The eighth Automotive News Europe Rising Stars ceremony will be held June 5 at MAUTO car museum in Turin.