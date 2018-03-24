Dealers' reality today: Retailing by objective

Catch auto dealers in a candid mood, and they likely will tell you the greatest threat to their livelihood is the concept of "management by objective" — as opposed to "management by sales."

It's a game changer.

Consider life just a decade ago: Car dealers focused on selling vehicles, new and old. They focused on winning customers back for oil changes or radiator jobs. They contemplated effective marketing, they thought tactically about model mixes and inventories, they watched their nickels and they obsessed over the details.

Hence, management by sales.

Not really the universal reality anymore.

Now the manufacturer increasingly sets the tempo and the daily agenda. The factory holds out the store's financial reward tied to what it wants achieved. The manufacturer establishes what the dealer needs to do every quarter to win that bonus. The factory determines the store owner's objectives.

Did you contact every customer? Did you have a conversation with every store employee? Did you work with every department head to set goals, and did you monitor those goals and track the results? And on and on it goes.

All of the objectives sound pretty good. So what's wrong with running a store this way?

Well, No. 1, all those little tasks add up to about 150 work hours a week — and auto retailers have a few other things to tend to.

But No. 2, they're simply somebody else's objectives, reducing a store owner to the role of a general manager working for a demanding proprietor.

That business model differs from what ruled the land in the past. And it's not the entrepreneurial model that attracted many dealers into this business in the first place.