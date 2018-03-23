For AutoNation's Jackson, Huizenga was a boss, motivator and friend

It was the dead of night -- 2 a.m. in Frankfurt, Germany -- when Mike Jackson's hotel phone rang.

"Mike," the voice on the other line said, "it's Wayne Huizenga. I've decided to make you the next CEO of AutoNation."

It was 1999. Jackson, groggy as he was at that hour, was content and happy in his current role running Mercedes-Benz of America and had told Huizenga, more than once, that he was more focused on staying in his current situation.

But Huizenga was persistent. Huizenga kept pushing. Huizenga wanted Jackson.

"I'm making you an offer that you can't refuse. Go downstairs to the hotel fax machine. There is an offer waiting for you down there," Huizenga told Jackson.

Jackson put on his jeans, went down to the hotel's front desk, "and sure enough there it was," Jackson tells me by phone, that moment now 19 years in the rearview mirror but fresh as ever.

"It was an opportunity to work with one of the greatest entrepreneurs ever," Jackson says. "It was either going to be magic or tragic."

Two decades later, AutoNation Inc.'s CEO is wistful on the other end of the line, seated in a room where Huizenga used to visit regularly when the two were partners in South Florida for so long.

"He was an extraordinary man," Jackson says. "He had an extraordinary impact on my life."

Friends, colleagues, business partners, mentors, confidants, soldiers together.

Jackson says it's all rolled into one.

"It was an opportunity to watch him work, and he didn't disappoint," Jackson remembers. "He was a boundless fountain of energy."

And Huizenga was willing to let Jackson do his work. Sometimes it wasn't always easy.

Jackson remembers those first few, tough months at AutoNation and the humility Huizenga had about his business. Huizenga knew the model needed work; he knew he had the right guy in Jackson, who could help solve the big issues.

"Wayne knew that things couldn't go the way they were going at AutoNation," Jackson says.

Early on, Huizenga had given Jackson a hall pass to take a few months, look around the company and come back and give him a report on the state of the operation.

"I came back and told him that he's gotta break up the company," Jackson remembers. "It was not something Wayne wanted to hear at all. He told me, 'I'm the founder; you're talking about my baby.' But, he said, 'I support you.'"

But it wasn't always a walk in the park.

A month later, Jackson says he was caught dealing with another set of complex problems. He went to Huizenga looking for relief -- and a few answers. Round and round they went on the issue.

"We sat and talked about it for an hour and I looked at Wayne and said, 'I came to you for help and you've left me more confused than ever,'" Jackson remembers. "Wayne looked at me and said, 'You're the big muckety-muck CEO, you make the decision. I'll cheer you on.'"

Jackson looked at Huizenga and said, "And what if I make the wrong decision? What if I am wrong?"

Huizenga looked back at Jackson and said: "Well, in that case, you're screwed."

Jackson laughs on the other end of the phone.

"There was no safety net," he says.

Jackson says Huizenga taught him about friendship and business; he shared a vision for the basic principles of life: creating jobs, sharing success, making a difference.

It lives with Jackson, and AutoNation, every day.

Huizenga was also the motivating factor behind Jackson's enormous push to create the cancer-fighting fundraising campaign that has rallied AutoNation employees behind the Drive Pink and Cure Bowl activities, raising millions for cancer research.

"We knew Wayne was battling cancer when we embraced the Cure Bowl," Jackson says.

Jackson says Huizenga lived a life that was unmatched.

"Quick wit, quick mind, humility," Jackson says. "He loved to share his life with friends in a very generous way. He had an infectious enthusiasm. He was always the one leading the orchestra."

And, now, even with his passing, Huizenga is still the conductor.

In a conference room in South Florida, at the AutoNation headquarters, there is a meeting space called the "Founder's Room," named primarily for Huizenga. There, an oil painting of Huizenga hangs.

"If we are ever stuck in a meeting, we all stop the meeting, look at Wayne and say, 'What would Wayne do?'" Jackson says. "This triggers a round of discussion that takes things to a higher level. We reach a bigger bandwidth on conclusions. It's a 'What Would Wayne Do' culture here. That will live on."

And so will the Huizenga name.

Jackson says they will rename the headquarters after their founder.

"He wouldn't let me do it when he was alive," Jackson says. "He always told me that the Founder's Room was named after him. Well, we will have many CEOs but we will only have one founder, the inimitable Wayne Huizenga."