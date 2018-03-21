AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 3/20/2018

Nissan prepares for Formula E

Nissan is off to the races.

The automaker's 51-second long clip begins with the redesigned 2018 Leaf, the automaker's electric vehicle.

But then a sleek, Formula E car with Nissan decals whizzes by, which is no coincidence.

Nissan is set to be the first Japanese manufacturer to enter the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. It unveiled the race car for the 2018-19 all-electric racing series season at the Geneva auto show earlier this month.

Nissan's video had 2,619,492 views, good for third place on this week's chart compiled by Visible Measures.

Renault, Aston Martin and Toyota also had videos join the chart this week.

1
NEW
Test Drive Surprise
Test Drive Surprise Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,341,226
Last week: NEW
 
2
18%
Wow the World
Wow the World Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,116,548
Last week: 4
 
3
NEW
Formula E
Formula E Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,619,492
Last week: NEW
 
4
-4%
2017 Mazda6
2017 Mazda6 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,497,930
Last week: 5
 
5
-12%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,458,766
Last week: 3
 
6
NEW
Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin DB11 Aston Martin
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,373,631
Last week: NEW
 
7
NEW
Experience the Excitement
Experience the Excitement Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,966,014
Last week: NEW
 
8
-28%
Red Sparrow
Red Sparrow BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,472,394
Last week: 7
 
9
-63%
Right Here Right Care
Right Here Right Care Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,257,527
Last week: 2
 
10
-24%
Candide Thovex Skis the World
Candide Thovex Skis the World Audi
Lowe StratZus
This week
(True Reach): 1,218,416
Last week: 10
 
