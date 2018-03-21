Nissan prepares for Formula E

Nissan is off to the races.
The automaker's 51-second long clip begins with the redesigned 2018 Leaf, the automaker's electric vehicle.
But then a sleek, Formula E car with Nissan decals whizzes by, which is no coincidence.
Nissan is set to be the first Japanese manufacturer to enter the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. It unveiled the race car for the 2018-19 all-electric racing series season at the Geneva auto show earlier this month.
Nissan's video had 2,619,492 views, good for third place on this week's chart compiled by Visible Measures.
Renault, Aston Martin and Toyota also had videos join the chart this week.
