Krafcik to keynote European congress

John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo, the Google affiliate working on autonomous vehicle technology, will be the keynote speaker at the Automotive News Europe Congress in Turin on June 6.

Krafcik was tapped in September 2015 to lead Google's autonomous vehicle project, which was spun off under the name Waymo in December 2016. Since taking on his post, Krafcik has worked to build partnerships with automakers, most notably Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, in an effort to quickly scale the technology for Waymo's commercial ride-hailing service.

He has been vocal in the push for autonomous vehicle testing legislation, submitting revisions of state and federal guidelines to ensure the inclusion of technology companies.

Waymo is performing public road tests in 25 cities and has begun removing safety drivers from its pilot program in Arizona.

Krafcik, 56, joined Google after 18 months as president of the car-shopping website TrueCar. Before that, he spent almost 10 years at Hyundai Motor America, serving as CEO from November 2008 to December 2013. He also worked at Ford Motor Co. in product development.

The Automotive News Europe Rising Stars ceremony and the congress will be held June 5 to 6 at MAUTO museum and Italdesign.