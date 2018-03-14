AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 3/13/2018

Hyundai celebrates International Women's Day

In the latest viral video to top our charts, Hyundai Motor India celebrates International Women's day, which was March 8.

In the 32-second commercial, a woman walks out of her home to her date's vehicle as he stands with flowers before an open passenger door. She sits and he closes the door as he walks to the other side of the sedan.

In the time it takes him to walk around the car and open the driver-side door, his date has buckled herself into the driver's seat and the couple shares a smile.

A narrator remarks, "It shouldn't surprise us if more women take the driver's seat. Happy Women's day."

The clip had 14,055,615 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Honda and Buick also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
NEW
International Women's Day
International Women's Day Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 14,055,615
Last week: NEW
 
2
-17%
Right Here Right Care
Right Here Right Care Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,367,598
Last week: 4
 
3
-14%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,799,684
Last week: 7
 
4
NEW
Wow the World
Wow the World Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,648,036
Last week: NEW
 
5
-24%
2017 Mazda6
2017 Mazda6 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,602,862
Last week: 6
 
6
RETURNEE
Final Breath
Final Breath Audi
Venables Bell & Partners
This week
(True Reach): 2,225,126
Last week: RETURNEE
 
7
-75%
Red Sparrow
Red Sparrow BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,031,546
Last week: 1
 
8
-66%
Auto Expo 2018
Auto Expo 2018 Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,928,273
Last week: 2
 
9
NEW
Buick Enclave
Buick Enclave Buick
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,655,360
Last week: NEW
 
10
-29%
Candide Thovex Skis
Candide Thovex Skis Audi
Lowe StratZus
This week
(True Reach): 1,598,142
Last week: 9
 
