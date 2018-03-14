Hyundai celebrates International Women's Day

In the latest viral video to top our charts, Hyundai Motor India celebrates International Women's day, which was March 8.

In the 32-second commercial, a woman walks out of her home to her date's vehicle as he stands with flowers before an open passenger door. She sits and he closes the door as he walks to the other side of the sedan.

In the time it takes him to walk around the car and open the driver-side door, his date has buckled herself into the driver's seat and the couple shares a smile.

A narrator remarks, "It shouldn't surprise us if more women take the driver's seat. Happy Women's day."

The clip had 14,055,615 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Honda and Buick also had new videos join the chart this week.