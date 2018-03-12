Panels will address innovation, efficiency
- What: Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA
- When: March 22
- Where: Encore Hotel, Las Vegas
- Cost: $495
- Information: autonews.com/rfnada
- Presenting sponsors: Ally Financial
Two timely panel discussions will be part of the Automotive News Retail Forum on March 22 at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas.
The first, DMS Driven, will explore how the best dealers use data from dealership management systems and software tools to run their businesses more efficiently. Panelists are Mark Endras, CIO, KAR Auction Services Inc.; Jeremy Beaver, COO, Del Grande Dealer Group, of San Jose, Calif.; and John Malishenko, COO, Germain Automotive Group, of Columbus, Ohio.
The second panel, the Evolution Revolution, will offer solutions to help dealers evolve and innovate in the face of dramatic changes to the traditional dealership model such as online car-buying, car-sharing and subscription services. Panelists are Erik Day, CFO and partner, Warren Henry Auto Group, of Miami; Ron Frey, chief strategy officer, CDK Global Inc.; and Sam Slaughter, owner, Sellers Auto Group, of Clarkston, Mich.
The Retail Forum also features three keynote speakers, a 40 Under 40 recognition luncheon and Brand Profiles — the first annual comprehensive examination of each franchise conducted by Automotive News with data from Cox Automotive.
Tesla suspended Model 3 production in late February
Ford's iconic Mustang wins more global fans as U.S. sales drop
Melrose increases hostile bid for GKN to $11.2 billion
What killed a deal between FCA and Geely?
A new driveline king?
Luxury brands seek Geneva spotlight glow
Business rewards can follow if F&I and service work as partners
VW makes all-American bid to regain 1970 magic
