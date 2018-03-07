BMW's 7-series stars on the big screen

In the latest viral video to top our charts, BMW's flagship takes the big screen.
The brief 27-second spot highlights the BMW 7-series in scenes from the new thriller "Red Sparrow," starring Jennifer Lawrence, which opened in theatres on March 2.
BMW's spot had 8,138,654 views, good for first place on the chart complied by Visible Measures.
Hyundai also had new videos join the chart this week.
