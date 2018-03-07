AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 3/6/2018

BMW's 7-series stars on the big screen

March 7, 2018 @ 12:01 am Comments Email

In the latest viral video to top our charts, BMW's flagship takes the big screen.

The brief 27-second spot highlights the BMW 7-series in scenes from the new thriller "Red Sparrow," starring Jennifer Lawrence, which opened in theatres on March 2.

BMW's spot had 8,138,654 views, good for first place on the chart complied by Visible Measures.

Hyundai also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
38%
Red Sparrow
Red Sparrow BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 8,138,654
Last week: 3
 
2
-22%
Auto Expo 2018
Auto Expo 2018 Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 5,710,548
Last week: 2
 
3
31%
Feel Something Again
Feel Something Again Kia
David&Goliath
This week
(True Reach): 4,353,105
Last week: 5
 
4
NEW
Right Here Right Care
Right Here Right Care Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,044,744
Last week: NEW
 
5
NEW
2018 Hyundai Trailers
2018 Hyundai Trailers Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,797,649
Last week: NEW
 
6
44%
2017 Mazda6
2017 Mazda6 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,415,215
Last week: 8
 
7
9%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,237,940
Last week: 6
 
8
27%
Black Panther
Black Panther Lexus
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,729,471
Last week: 9
 
9
RETURNEE
Candide Thovex Skis the World
Candide Thovex Skis the World Audi
Lowe StratŽus
This week
(True Reach): 2,236,783
Last week: RETURNEE
 
10
RETURNEE
2017 Mazda3
2017 Mazda3 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,975,794
Last week: RETURNEE
 
Tags: Marketing Viral Video

