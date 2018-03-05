Retail Forum during NADA is March 22

On March 22, Automotive News will present the fourth annual Retail Forum at the Encore Hotel during NADA week in Las Vegas.

The event begins with a networking reception and lunch, which will include the 40 Under 40 awards presentation. Keynote speakers are Don Flow, CEO of Flow Automotive Cos.; Tripp Rackley, chairman of Clutch Technologies; and Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana.

From left: Flow, Rackley and Garcia

The Retail Forum includes two panel discussions: one on utilizing data to improve dealership operations, and the other on how dealers can adapt their stores to address car-sharing, online car-buying and other challenges to the traditional dealership model.

Brand Profiles -- the first annual comprehensive examination of each franchise conducted by Automotive News with data from Cox Automotive -- will round out the Retail Forum.

The event concludes with a closing reception at 5:15 p.m.