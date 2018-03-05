Retail Forum during NADA is March 22

Key facts
  • What: Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA
  • When: March 22
  • Where: Encore Hotel, Las Vegas
  • Cost: $495
  • Information: autonews.com/rfnada
  • Presenting sponsors: Ally Financial

On March 22, Automotive News will present the fourth annual Retail Forum at the Encore Hotel during NADA week in Las Vegas.

The event begins with a networking reception and lunch, which will include the 40 Under 40 awards presentation. Keynote speakers are Don Flow, CEO of Flow Automotive Cos.; Tripp Rackley, chairman of Clutch Technologies; and Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana.

From left: Flow, Rackley and Garcia

The Retail Forum includes two panel discussions: one on utilizing data to improve dealership operations, and the other on how dealers can adapt their stores to address car-sharing, online car-buying and other challenges to the traditional dealership model.

Brand Profiles -- the first annual comprehensive examination of each franchise conducted by Automotive News with data from Cox Automotive -- will round out the Retail Forum. 

The event concludes with a closing reception at 5:15 p.m.

