AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 2/27/2018

Audi roars to life

February 28, 2018 @ 12:01 am Comments Email

Could the sound of an Audi bring someone back to life? Apparently its possible, according to a new video that joins our viral video lineup this week.

"Final Breath," a clip tied to the launch of the RS 5 coupe, depicits an elderly man on a hospital bed with his loved ones beside him.

"I've spent my life in motion," says the narrator, as a montage of exciting events and deep moments from his younger days are displayed.

The man takes his final breath and an electrocardiograph machine flatlines. At that very moment a red RS 5 appears outside, its engine growling, allowing the coupe's exhaust note to linger as it turns and speeds away.

The man seemingly comes back to life and yells "Wait!" as the final text appears: "Time to update your bucket list."

The video had 3,905,853 views, according to the rankings by Visible Measures. Hyundai's "The Coaches" was the most viewed video this week with 12,653,392 views.

1
24%
The Coaches
The Coaches Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 12,653,392
Last week: 3
 
2
NEW
Auto Expo 2018
Auto Expo 2018 Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 7,364,283
Last week: NEW
 
3
NEW
Red Sparrow
Red Sparrow BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 5,909,248
Last week: NEW
 
4
NEW
Final Breath
Final Breath Audi
Venables Bell & Partners
This week
(True Reach): 3,905,853
Last week: NEW
 
5
35%
Feel Something Again
Feel Something Again Kia
David&Goliath
This week
(True Reach): 3,319,312
Last week: 9
 
6
16%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,979,205
Last week: 8
 
7
21%
2018 ELITE i20
2018 ELITE i20 Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,904,968
Last week: 10
 
8
RETURNEE
2017 Mazda6
2017 Mazda6 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,366,560
Last week: RETURNEE
 
9
RETURNEE
Black Panther
Black Panther Lexus
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,149,063
Last week: RETURNEE
 
10
NEW
Team Toyota
Team Toyota Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,970,146
Last week: NEW
 
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

