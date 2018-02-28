Audi roars to life

Could the sound of an Audi bring someone back to life? Apparently its possible, according to a new video that joins our viral video lineup this week.

"Final Breath," a clip tied to the launch of the RS 5 coupe, depicits an elderly man on a hospital bed with his loved ones beside him.

"I've spent my life in motion," says the narrator, as a montage of exciting events and deep moments from his younger days are displayed.

The man takes his final breath and an electrocardiograph machine flatlines. At that very moment a red RS 5 appears outside, its engine growling, allowing the coupe's exhaust note to linger as it turns and speeds away.

The man seemingly comes back to life and yells "Wait!" as the final text appears: "Time to update your bucket list."

The video had 3,905,853 views, according to the rankings by Visible Measures. Hyundai's "The Coaches" was the most viewed video this week with 12,653,392 views.