Retail forum weighs car-sharing's impact

February 26, 2018 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Send us a Letter
Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.
Key facts
  • What: Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA
  • When: March 22
  • Where: Encore Hotel, Las Vegas
  • Cost: $495
  • Information: autonews.com/rfnada
  • Presenting sponsors: Ally Financial

What impact will car-sharing and subscription services have on dealerships? How should dealers prepare?

Tripp Rackley, chairman of Clutch Technologies, a subscription car service, will address these and related topics at the Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA on March 22 at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas.

Key facts
  • What: Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA
  • When: March 22
  • Where: Encore Hotel, Las Vegas
  • Cost: $495
  • Information: autonews.com/rfnada
  • Presenting sponsors: Ally Financial
Tags: Dealers Retail NADA
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

25

Shares

Read Next

Falotico follows fast track to Ford's top marketing post

Can a defunct factory return to relevance?

Top UAW leaders let charities go dormant

Guys, it's not easy to close out a great career

Current leader will concede, once numbers are verified

NAFTA's next challenge may be Mexico's next president

http://www.nxtbook.com/nxtbooks/crain/an6103843012BHHRC

ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.

Automotive News Cover

Email Newsletters
  • General newsletters
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Mondays)
  • (As needed)
  • Video newscasts
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Saturdays)
  • Special interest newsletters
  • (Thursdays)
  • (Tuesdays)
  • (Monthly)
  • (Monthly)
  • (Wednesdays)
  • (Bimonthly)
  • Special reports
  • (As needed)
  • (As needed)
  • Communication preferences