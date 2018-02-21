AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 2/20/2018

Toyota shows the Olympic athlete's journey

February 21, 2018
In the latest video to top our viral video charts, Toyota Motor Corp. shows the journey from toddler to Olympic snowboarders.

"Lanes of Life" features  Eva Samková, Lindsey Jacobellis, Belle Brockhoff, Chloé Trespeuch, Carle Brenneman and Isabel Clark Ribeiro competing in the 2018 winter Olympics and quickly shows how they made it to one of the biggest stages in sports.

The video is part of Toyota's "Start Your Impossible" global advertising and marketing campaign for the Olympics and Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The one-minute long spot was the most-viewed video of the week with 11,586,208 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Hyundai, Kia, Ford and Land Rover also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
NEW
Start Your Impossible
Start Your Impossible Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 11,586,208
Last week: NEW
 
2
NEW
Auto Expo 2018
Auto Expo 2018 Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 11,431,812
Last week: NEW
 
3
RETURNEE
The Coaches
The Coaches Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 10,182,273
Last week: RETURNEE
 
4
-75%
Hope Detector
Hope Detector Hyundai
Innocean
This week
(True Reach): 4,250,214
Last week: 2
 
5
NEW
Pave Your Way
Pave Your Way Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,630,582
Last week: NEW
 
6
NEW
Ford Eco Sport
Ford Eco Sport Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,070,931
Last week: NEW
 
7
NEW
Dragon Challenge
Dragon Challenge Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,867,976
Last week: NEW
 
8
RETURNEE
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,567,753
Last week: RETURNEE
 
9
-79%
Feel Something Again
Feel Something Again Kia
David&Goliath
This week
(True Reach): 2,451,431
Last week: 4
 
10
NEW
New 2018 ELITE i20
New 2018 ELITE i20 Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,408,013
Last week: NEW
 
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

25

Shares

Automotive News Cover
