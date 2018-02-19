Nominate a go-getter for 40 Under 40 honors
Nominations open today in Automotive News' search for 40 people under age 40 who are making an impact at dealerships around the country.
Nominees will be asked to provide information about their careers and the results they've produced at dealerships.
The 40 Under 40 honorees will be announced and profiled in the July 16 issue of Automotive News. Nominate yourself or someone else at autonews.com/under40 by April 6.
Ally Financial is the exclusive sponsor of this program.
