Happy customers, if they come

February 19, 2018 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
RSS feed
Fixed Ops Journal
Send us a Letter
Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Quick-service lanes represent a distinct opportunity for dealerships, a consumer survey conducted by DealerRater for Fixed Ops Journal suggests.

Consumers who use dealerships’ quick-service lanes give them high marks, but more than half of those surveyed had not been through one in the last year.

Of the survey’s 14,841 respondents, 55 percent said they had not used a quick-service lane in the last 12 months. Another 3 percent had, but not at the dealership they most recently visited.

Excluding those respondents, 88 percent of the others rated their experience as “excellent.” Another 7 percent rated it “good,” with just 5 percent rating it “fair” or “poor.”

By brand, Acura stood out. Just 47 percent of the 276 respondents who had just visited an Acura dealership said they had not used quick service in the last 12 months. Of those who had, 98 percent rated the experience either “excellent” or “good.”

Consider the potential for Ram. Of the truck brand’s customers who had used a quick-service lane, 97 percent rated it either “excellent” or “good.” The problem? Of the 207 Ram respondents, 61 percent had not used a quick-service lane in the last 12 months.

Fast satisfaction
Q: If you used this dealership’s quick-service lane for an oil change, tire alignment or other work in the last 12 months, how would you rate it?
  Did not use any quick-service Used it: Rated excellent/good Used it: Rated fair/poor
All brands 55% 95% 5%
Acura 47% 98% 2%
Audi 62% 87% 13%
BMW 54% 95% 5%
Buick-GMC 62% 95% 5%
Chevrolet 58% 95% 5%
Chrysler-Dodge 58% 92% 8%
Ford 53% 94% 6%
Honda 52% 97% 3%
Hyundai 58% 94% 6%
Jeep 59% 94% 6%
Kia 55% 95% 5%
Lexus 52% 95% 5%
Mazda 57% 92% 8%
Mercedes-Benz 51% 95% 5%
Nissan 50% 95% 5%
Ram 61% 97% 3%
Subaru 66% 95% 5%
Toyota 50% 97% 3%
Volkswagen 61% 94% 6%
Note: List includes brands with more than 200 respondents. Figures may not add to 100% because of rounding.
Source: DealerRater survey conducted Jan. 10-18; 14,841 respondents
You can reach James B. Treece at jtreece@crain.com
Tags: Dealers Dealerships Fixed Operations
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

0

Shares

Read Next

Sergio Marchionne's final lap

Will scandal cripple the UAW, or transform it?

Genesis snub leaves some Hyundai dealers reeling

Ghosn's final challenge: Secure future of the alliance

Another reinvention for AxleTech

Gentex' two-way mirror strategy

As CFPB retreats, what's next for dealer reserve?

Lexus testing new hybrid math

ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.

Newsletters

Classified

Automotive News
Jobs Board

VIEW ALL AUTOMOTIVE JOBS
POST A JOB