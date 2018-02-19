Happy customers, if they come

Quick-service lanes represent a distinct opportunity for dealerships, a consumer survey conducted by DealerRater for Fixed Ops Journal suggests.
Consumers who use dealerships’ quick-service lanes give them high marks, but more than half of those surveyed had not been through one in the last year.
Of the survey’s 14,841 respondents, 55 percent said they had not used a quick-service lane in the last 12 months. Another 3 percent had, but not at the dealership they most recently visited.
Excluding those respondents, 88 percent of the others rated their experience as “excellent.” Another 7 percent rated it “good,” with just 5 percent rating it “fair” or “poor.”
By brand, Acura stood out. Just 47 percent of the 276 respondents who had just visited an Acura dealership said they had not used quick service in the last 12 months. Of those who had, 98 percent rated the experience either “excellent” or “good.”
Consider the potential for Ram. Of the truck brand’s customers who had used a quick-service lane, 97 percent rated it either “excellent” or “good.” The problem? Of the 207 Ram respondents, 61 percent had not used a quick-service lane in the last 12 months.
|Fast satisfaction
|Q: If you used this dealership’s quick-service lane for an oil change, tire alignment or other work in the last 12 months, how would you rate it?
|Did not use any quick-service
|Used it: Rated excellent/good
|Used it: Rated fair/poor
|All brands
|55%
|95%
|5%
|Acura
|47%
|98%
|2%
|Audi
|62%
|87%
|13%
|BMW
|54%
|95%
|5%
|Buick-GMC
|62%
|95%
|5%
|Chevrolet
|58%
|95%
|5%
|Chrysler-Dodge
|58%
|92%
|8%
|Ford
|53%
|94%
|6%
|Honda
|52%
|97%
|3%
|Hyundai
|58%
|94%
|6%
|Jeep
|59%
|94%
|6%
|Kia
|55%
|95%
|5%
|Lexus
|52%
|95%
|5%
|Mazda
|57%
|92%
|8%
|Mercedes-Benz
|51%
|95%
|5%
|Nissan
|50%
|95%
|5%
|Ram
|61%
|97%
|3%
|Subaru
|66%
|95%
|5%
|Toyota
|50%
|97%
|3%
|Volkswagen
|61%
|94%
|6%
|Note: List includes brands with more than 200 respondents. Figures may not add to 100% because of rounding.
|Source: DealerRater survey conducted Jan. 10-18; 14,841 respondents
Sergio Marchionne's final lap
Will scandal cripple the UAW, or transform it?
Genesis snub leaves some Hyundai dealers reeling
Ghosn's final challenge: Secure future of the alliance
Another reinvention for AxleTech
Gentex' two-way mirror strategy
As CFPB retreats, what's next for dealer reserve?
Lexus testing new hybrid math
Sergio Marchionne's final lap
Will scandal cripple the UAW, or transform it?
Genesis snub leaves some Hyundai dealers reeling
Ghosn's final challenge: Secure future of the alliance
Another reinvention for AxleTech
Gentex' two-way mirror strategy
As CFPB retreats, what's next for dealer reserve?
Lexus testing new hybrid math
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.