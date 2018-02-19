Happy customers, if they come

Quick-service lanes represent a distinct opportunity for dealerships, a consumer survey conducted by DealerRater for Fixed Ops Journal suggests.

Consumers who use dealerships’ quick-service lanes give them high marks, but more than half of those surveyed had not been through one in the last year.

Of the survey’s 14,841 respondents, 55 percent said they had not used a quick-service lane in the last 12 months. Another 3 percent had, but not at the dealership they most recently visited.

Excluding those respondents, 88 percent of the others rated their experience as “excellent.” Another 7 percent rated it “good,” with just 5 percent rating it “fair” or “poor.”

By brand, Acura stood out. Just 47 percent of the 276 respondents who had just visited an Acura dealership said they had not used quick service in the last 12 months. Of those who had, 98 percent rated the experience either “excellent” or “good.”

Consider the potential for Ram. Of the truck brand’s customers who had used a quick-service lane, 97 percent rated it either “excellent” or “good.” The problem? Of the 207 Ram respondents, 61 percent had not used a quick-service lane in the last 12 months.