Fixed in time

February 19, 2018 @ 12:01 am Comments Email Fixed Ops Journal
Photo credit: COURTESY GM HERITAGE CENTER
Send us a Letter
Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

1947

Chevrolet is celebrating the 100th anniversary in 2018 of its first sales of trucks to consumers. With sales came service: Chevy operated regional garages across the country where factory technicians performed diagnostic tests on the brand’s pickups. The center pictured here is in Illinois. Chevy’s signature truck in 1947 was the 3100 Series, which generated 78 hp and sold for $1,087.

MAKE HISTORY

We encourage you to submit photos for Fixed in Time!

Please send clear photos that are 5 by 7 inches or larger and 300 dots per inch resolution or higher to foj@autonews.com

Contact Automotive News
Tags: Dealers Service
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

0

Shares

Read Next

Sergio Marchionne's final lap

Will scandal cripple the UAW, or transform it?

Genesis snub leaves some Hyundai dealers reeling

Ghosn's final challenge: Secure future of the alliance

Another reinvention for AxleTech

Gentex' two-way mirror strategy

As CFPB retreats, what's next for dealer reserve?

Lexus testing new hybrid math

ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.

Newsletters

Classified

Automotive News
Jobs Board

VIEW ALL AUTOMOTIVE JOBS
POST A JOB