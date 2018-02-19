Fixed in time

1947
Chevrolet is celebrating the 100th anniversary in 2018 of its first sales of trucks to consumers. With sales came service: Chevy operated regional garages across the country where factory technicians performed diagnostic tests on the brand’s pickups. The center pictured here is in Illinois. Chevy’s signature truck in 1947 was the 3100 Series, which generated 78 hp and sold for $1,087.
