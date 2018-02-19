Service Counter

|By the hour
|Average hourly labor rates in body shops in select states
|2017*
|2016
|$ change
|% change
|California
|$56.75
|$55.49
|$1.26
|2.3
|Illinois
|$52.16
|$51.98
|$0.18
|0.3
|Arizona
|$51.46
|$51.09
|$0.37
|0.7
|Hawaii
|$51.36
|$50.24
|$1.12
|2.2
|New York
|$49.33
|$49.07
|$0.26
|0.5
|New Jersey
|$48.04
|$47.84
|$0.20
|0.4
|Ohio
|$47.90
|$46.00
|$1.90
|4.1
|Rhode Island
|$46.81
|$45.96
|$0.85
|1.8
|Michigan
|$46.67
|$46.27
|$0.40
|0.9
|Texas
|$46.11
|$45.74
|$0.37
|0.8
|Florida
|$43.50
|$42.94
|$0.56
|1.3
|*Through September
|Source: Mitchell International
|Winter's tale
|Use of winter tires by drivers once snow and freezing conditions occur
|Don’t use winter tires
|62%
|Install winter tires right away
|26%
|Install winter tires, but not right away
|12%
|Based on online scientific survey of 1,000 motorists, Oct. 25-30
|Source: Michelin
|Dressing up the ride
|Among new cars and trucks sold in 2016, breakdown of accessorized vehicles
|Vehicle type
|% of accessories market
|Pickups
|30
|Midrange/traditional cars
|18
|SUVs
|16
|CUVs
|10
|Upscale cars
|8
|Sports cars
|7
|Small cars
|7
|Vans
|3
|Alternative-power vehicles
|1
|Source: 2017 SEMA Market Report
|Added value
|Growth in U.S. retail sales of auto accessories and other specialty equipment
|Year
|Sales (in billions)
|2011
|$29.99
|2012
|$31.32
|2013
|$33.41
|2014
|$37.18
|*Estimated
Source: 2017 SEMA Market Report
Total recall
The number of U.S. recalls voluntarily initiated by automakers, largely related to airbags, set a record in 2016.
Source: National Highway Safety Administration
