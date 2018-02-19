Service Counter

Our statistical snapshot of the fixed ops world

February 19, 2018 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Fixed Ops Journal
By the hour
Average hourly labor rates in body shops in select states
  2017* 2016 $ change % change
California $56.75 $55.49 $1.26 2.3
Illinois $52.16 $51.98 $0.18 0.3
Arizona $51.46 $51.09 $0.37 0.7
Hawaii $51.36 $50.24 $1.12 2.2
New York $49.33 $49.07 $0.26 0.5
New Jersey $48.04 $47.84 $0.20 0.4
Ohio $47.90 $46.00 $1.90 4.1
Rhode Island $46.81 $45.96 $0.85 1.8
Michigan $46.67 $46.27 $0.40 0.9
Texas $46.11 $45.74 $0.37 0.8
Florida $43.50 $42.94 $0.56 1.3
*Through September
Source: Mitchell International
 
Winter's tale
Use of winter tires by drivers once snow and freezing conditions occur
Don’t use winter tires 62%
Install winter tires right away 26%
Install winter tires, but not right away 12%
Based on online scientific survey of 1,000 motorists, Oct. 25-30
Source: Michelin
 
Dressing up the ride
Among new cars and trucks sold in 2016, breakdown of accessorized vehicles
Vehicle type % of accessories market
Pickups 30
Midrange/traditional cars 18
SUVs 16
CUVs 10
Upscale cars 8
Sports cars 7
Small cars 7
Vans 3
Alternative-power vehicles 1
Source: 2017 SEMA Market Report
 
Added value
Growth in U.S. retail sales of auto accessories and other specialty equipment
Year Sales (in billions)
2011 $29.99
2012 $31.32
2013 $33.41
2014 $37.18
*Estimated
Source: 2017 SEMA Market Report

Total recall
The number of U.S. recalls voluntarily initiated by automakers, largely related to airbags, set a record in 2016.
Source: National Highway Safety Administration

Tags:
