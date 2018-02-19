We asked fixed ops managers: What are you doing this year to increase the profitability of your quick-service operation?
“We have implemented an electronic multipoint inspection so that it can be done quicker and in a cleaner presentation for the customer that’s easy to understand. We have three speed bays, so we can get lower-mileage vehicles done in a timely manner. This will increase our customer satisfaction, as well as free up more senior technicians to focus on vehicles with higher mileage, where there is opportunity for inspection and upsell.”
BRYAN DUNN, Service manager, Power Ford, Albuquerque, N.M.
“I converted two empty bays to express-service bays for maintenance opportunities that we’re missing. If a customer comes in and, let’s say, they’re due for transmission service or a coolant flush, basically the conversation is: ‘You’re due for this, but unfortunately we can’t do it for you today.’ It’d be hit or miss if they came back and got it done. Now, we have it set up so we can transfer that [work] out to those maintenance bays.
MATT ZIMMERMAN, Service manager, Weld County Garage Buick-GMC, Greeley, Colo.
“We’ve extended the hours of our quick-service lane to accommodate more clients. This year, we’ve embarked on an initiative to make sure we’re not missing any opportunities. We’re going through our database and reaching out to as many clients as possible. We’re offering appointments in the afternoon, times that aren’t historically as busy as the morning.”
RUTH TOMCZYK, Parts and service director, Esserman International Acura, Doral, Fla.
"We work in teams, so there's two technicians to a team. One is going to do the under-hood and the oil change, and the other team member is going to do the under-car and tire rotation. We also have one advanced technician who will do things like belts, batteries, those types of repairs that aren't real time-consuming, so we can get the car in and out in a timely manner."
DAN WOLF, Service manager, Wilson Toyota, Ames, Iowa
"Constant training. If you have a student that has the technical background, is good with their hands, you can grow them your way. It's a lot easier. You're planting a seed at a young age, and you grow them into a seasoned technician. They're learning the ways that you do business, as opposed to someone coming in with bad habits who is not always 100 percent on board with your procedures."
DAVID MACCORMICK, Parts and service director, Copeland Toyota, Brockton, Mass.
Compiled by Anisa Jibrell
