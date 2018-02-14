AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 2/13/2018

Ram's Viking-filled spot tops the charts

February 14, 2018 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had five commercials in the Super Bowl and the Viking-themed Ram spot topped our viral video charts this week.

"Icelandic Vikings," was a comedic showcase for the redesigned 1500. The commercial was laced with an up-tempo cut of Queen's "We Will Rock You" as a group of Vikings head towards Minneapolis.

The irony of a group of Vikings headed to Minneapolis is not lost in the commercial. The group realizes that the hometown Minnesota Vikings will not be playing in the big game and the Ram simply turns around.

FCA said the 60-second spot was filmed in Iceland "to ensure authenticity, given the country’s natural and heroic scenery, which was complimented by its low light and frigid look."

The clip had 26,130,449 views, according to the rankings by Visible Measures.

Hyundai, Jeep and Toyota also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
NEW
Icelandic Vikings
Icelandic Vikings RAM
Goodby, Silverstein & Partners
This week
(True Reach): 26,130,449
Last week: NEW
 
2
NEW
Hope Detector
Hope Detector Hyundai
Innocean
This week
(True Reach): 16,814,245
Last week: NEW
 
3
NEW
Jeep Jurassic
Jeep Jurassic Jeep
DDB Chicago
This week
(True Reach): 14,754,328
Last week: NEW
 
4
123%
Feel Something Again
Feel Something Again Kia
David&Goliath
This week
(True Reach): 11,761,870
Last week: 2
 
5
293%
Black Panther
Black Panther Lexus
NA
This week
(True Reach): 11,606,228
Last week: 6
 
6
NEW
One Team
One Team Toyota
Saatchi & Saatchi
This week
(True Reach): 5,052,175
Last week: NEW
 
7
NEW
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. RAM
Highdive
This week
(True Reach): 4,827,879
Last week: NEW
 
8
NEW
Anti-Manifesto
Anti-Manifesto Jeep
Arnold Worldwide
This week
(True Reach): 3,519,746
Last week: NEW
 
9
-30%
Candide Thovex Skis the World
Candide Thovex Skis the World Audi
Lowe StratŽus
This week
(True Reach): 3,379,573
Last week: 4
 
10
NEW
Where the Road Ends
Where the Road Ends Jeep
FCB Chicago
This week
(True Reach): 3,236,765
Last week: NEW
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

25

Shares

Automotive News Cover
