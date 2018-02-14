Ram's Viking-filled spot tops the charts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had five commercials in the Super Bowl and the Viking-themed Ram spot topped our viral video charts this week.

"Icelandic Vikings," was a comedic showcase for the redesigned 1500. The commercial was laced with an up-tempo cut of Queen's "We Will Rock You" as a group of Vikings head towards Minneapolis.

The irony of a group of Vikings headed to Minneapolis is not lost in the commercial. The group realizes that the hometown Minnesota Vikings will not be playing in the big game and the Ram simply turns around.

FCA said the 60-second spot was filmed in Iceland "to ensure authenticity, given the country’s natural and heroic scenery, which was complimented by its low light and frigid look."

The clip had 26,130,449 views, according to the rankings by Visible Measures.

Hyundai, Jeep and Toyota also had new videos join the chart this week.