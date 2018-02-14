Credit scores rise as auto lenders cut back on riskier consumers

Average credit scores on U.S. car loans rose to a six-year high in the fourth quarter, a report said Tuesday, a sign that lenders are raising their standards as more borrowers fall behind on their bills.
The median credit score for car loans made in the quarter rose to 707, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's report on household debt. That's up two points from the third quarter and the highest level since 2011, when lenders were ratcheting up lending standards in the wake of the Great Recession.
The credit score for loans in the 10th percentile, or those that are weaker than 90 percent of borrowers, rose two points to 575, the highest since 2010. Consumer credit scores typically range from 300 to 850, and borrowers below 620 are often viewed as subprime.
The data jibe with other indications that auto lenders are tightening their standards. According to the Federal Reserve's latest Senior Loan Officer Survey, about 12 percent of large banks canvassed are somewhat raising their standards, compared with just 3 percent that are loosening. Most are keeping their standards unchanged. S&P Global Ratings has reported that some subprime auto lenders, which are usually not banks, are growing stricter as well.
Lithia Q4 net surges on tax gains, record revenue
Canvas looks to boost dealer ties
BB&T reverts to traditional finance reserve
Facing down the prospect of dwindling reserve
Synthetic ID fraud is hot today, but think about the bigger picture
Fed rate hikes squeezing even the hottest automaker in the U.S.
Ram's Viking-filled spot tops the charts
Lithia Q4 net surges on tax gains, record revenue
Canvas looks to boost dealer ties
BB&T reverts to traditional finance reserve
Facing down the prospect of dwindling reserve
Synthetic ID fraud is hot today, but think about the bigger picture
Fed rate hikes squeezing even the hottest automaker in the U.S.
Ram's Viking-filled spot tops the charts
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.