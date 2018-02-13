Toyota's next Supra: More luxury GT, less supercar

Related Stories Toyota teases sporty coupe developed with BMW

Wesley Wren is an associate editor at Autoweek, a sister publication of Automotive News.

The next Toyota Supra is still coming -- we just don't know when or what, exactly, it'll be like. So far, we’re sure that it’ll share a powertrain with its co-developed BMW Z4 sibling -- but that’s about it.

Of course, we’ve seen spy shots and renderings, so we’ve got a good idea of what it will look like when it hits the street, but now Japan’s Best Car magazine might have leaked all the numbers necessary to get a concrete idea of what the Supra will be.

According to the folks at the MkV Supra forums, who translated the magazine’s Japanese copy, the next Supra will have a 97.2-inch wheelbase and be 172.4 inches long, 73 inches wide and 50.8 inches tall. That makes it about 5.4 inches shorter in total length and 1 inch taller road-to-roof than the previous-generation Supra.

The magazine also reports the Supra will use the same 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine that has been speculated for months, as well as an eight-speed transmission (still automatic, unfortunately). Curb weight is cited at 3,284 pounds, and surprisingly, Best Car reported that the new Supra will use 17-inch wheels wrapped in 225/50s in front and 255/45s out back.

If these numbers are close to true, it doesn’t look like the next Supra is shaping up to be a world-beating supercar. Instead, it appears to be moving back to its luxury GT car roots, more akin to a powerful and well-equipped Toyota 86.