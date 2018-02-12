Nashville to host Leading Women event

Building on the success of the first two sold-out Automotive News Leading Women Conferences in Detroit, Automotive News is taking the learning and networking event to Nashville.

Join hundreds of women and men on May 3 at the Hutton Hotel in Nashville for the first regional event of the Leading Women Network. At this half-day luncheon and conference, you'll draw inspiration from dynamic speakers, strengthen existing relationships and broaden your network. And, you'll learn steps you can take to mentor and empower women in the industry.

Cerny, left, and Harden

Two speakers from Continental North America — Carolyn Cerny, marketing director, central functions, and Janet Harden, controller, engine systems business unit powertrain — will discuss how they set up a women's network program at Continental. The network is meant to guide female employees in all phases of their careers and develop action plans to tackle common challenges at work.

The early rate for the conference of $275 is good through February. Nissan North America and Ally Financial are exclusive lead sponsors of the conference. For more information, go to autonews.com/leading women.