Kia turns back time with Steven Tyler

Another Super Bowl has come and gone, and as expected, one of the game's ads has made it onto our viral video chart.

Kia's "Feeling Young Again" features Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and their all-new Stinger sports sedan.

In the clip, Tyler rediscovers his youth on a dusty, barren track in the middle of nowhere by squaring off against racing legend Emerson Fittipaldi.

Instead of zooming forward, Tyler throws his Kia Stinger in reverse, setting off a trip back in time that leaves him younger and wrinkle-free, greeted by screaming fans straight out of the 1970s.

The 60-second spot by David&Goliath aired in the third quarter.

The ad came in at second place with 5,283,125 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Mercedes-Benz and Lexus also had new videos join the chart this week.