Viral video rankings for week of 2/6/2018

Kia turns back time with Steven Tyler

February 7, 2018 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Another Super Bowl has come and gone, and as expected, one of the game's ads has made it onto our viral video chart.

Kia's "Feeling Young Again" features Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and their all-new Stinger sports sedan.

In the clip, Tyler rediscovers his youth on a dusty, barren track in the middle of nowhere by squaring off against racing legend Emerson Fittipaldi.

Instead of zooming forward, Tyler throws his Kia Stinger in reverse, setting off a trip back in time that leaves him younger and wrinkle-free, greeted by screaming fans straight out of the 1970s.

The 60-second spot by David&Goliath aired in the third quarter.

The ad came in at second place with 5,283,125 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Mercedes-Benz and Lexus also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
18%
#NowIsCalling
#NowIsCalling Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 6,141,334
Last week: 2
 
2
NEW
Feel Something Again
Feel Something Again Kia
David&Goliath
This week
(True Reach): 5,283,125
Last week: NEW
 
3
NEW
New A-Class
New A-Class Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 5,097,842
Last week: NEW
 
4
-86%
Candide Thovex Skis the World
Candide Thovex Skis the World Audi
Lowe StratŽus
This week
(True Reach): 4,847,138
Last week: 1
 
5
RETURNEE
Thank God I'm a Country Boy
Thank God I'm a Country Boy RAM
DDB Chicago
This week
(True Reach): 4,488,087
Last week: RETURNEE
 
6
NA
Black Panther
Black Panther Lexus
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,950,798
Last week: NEW
 
7
NA
2018 Kia
2018 Kia Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,873,176
Last week: NEW
 
8
NA
All New Cerato
All New Cerato Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,316,811
Last week: NEW
 
9
-13%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,906,761
Last week: 5
 
10
-24%
2018 Hyundai Elantra
2018 Hyundai Elantra Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,789,809
Last week: 4
 
Viral Video Marketing

