Nobody has invested? Huh?

The space frame on an NSX supercar is secured at Honda's Acura Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, in March 2016. Photo credit: BLOOMBERG

The space frame on an NSX supercar is secured at Honda's Acura Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, in March 2016. Photo credit: BLOOMBERG

I don't intend to comb through President Donald Trump's State of the Union message Tuesday night to look for mistakes or allege mistruths. I'll leave that work to others.

But I would like to put a yellow highlighter to just one particular line in the address -- not because it says something about the American president, but because it says something about public perceptions of the U.S. auto industry.

Trump was speaking about the investment that is occurring in U.S. manufacturing.

"Many car companies are now building and expanding plants in the United States," the president said, which is absolutely true. But then he called that phenomenon "something we have not seen for decades."

Wait -- what?

"Soon," he went on, "plants will be opening up all over the country." And he summed up: "This is all news Americans are unaccustomed to hearing -- for many years, companies and jobs were only leaving us. But now they are coming back."

Good heavens.

Americans, Trump declared, are unaccustomed to hearing that automotive companies are investing in U.S. factories and hiring and training people for good jobs.

And oddly enough, that might actually be true. They are unaccustomed to hearing it -- but only because they're not listening.

Year after year, decade after decade, through economic boom cycles and through every recession since 1980, auto companies have poured cash into new and expanded U.S. plants, just like one of those giant industrial ladles that pour out bright white molten aluminum at an engine foundry.

You can find one of those, by the way, at Honda's engine plant and foundry in Anna, Ohio, where Honda has invested more than $2 billion since 1989 to employ 3,200 Ohio workers. And lest we forget, Honda's bullish move to source engines and critical parts in the United States in the late 1980s helped provoke Nissan and Toyota into doing the same thing. Nissan now makes engines, crankshafts and cylinder blocks here to power Nissans and Mercedes-Benz cars that are also now built in the United States, part of the $6 billion Nissan has invested over the years.

The president mentioned the new factory that Toyota and Mazda intend to build in Alabama. But it's worth pointing out that over the last three decades, Toyota also has invested in auto plants and engine and component plants in California, Alabama, Kentucky, Texas, Indiana and West Virginia.

And that's just some of the Japanese.

The last 30 years of U.S. manufacturing investments by Ford, General Motors, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Volvo and Tesla? I can't even begin to scratch the surface. And maybe also a few hundred parts and technology manufacturers along the way?

Just since 2008, according to a new report from the environmental and labor research group BlueGreen Alliance, "U.S. automakers have invested $63.8 billion in U.S. facilities -- completing 258 separate investments at 100 factories."

OK, so Trump overlooked all that. But that's not my point.

The point is that many people probably didn't even blink when he said it. Because it sounded right. Because the general public really has no idea -- or at least no memory -- of how much money gets poured into U.S. auto manufacturing year after year after year.

It never seems to stop -- even if the general public doesn't notice.

Who deserves the credit for all of it? I would argue that credit goes to the marketplace itself. Considering that all those billions in capital commitments have failed to gain anyone's notice, it's fair to assume that the auto companies aren't investing for the purpose of winning the public's affection. Apparently, they continue to invest money here for some far more basic and practical reason -- they just want to be competitive here.

And as it happens, competitive vehicles are one thing that Americans do notice.