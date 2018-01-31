AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 1/30/2018

No Audi, but a quattro-like freeride skier

In the latest video to join our viral video chart, Audi partners with a freeride skiing expert and transports him to new locations.

Candide Thovex, a Frechman known for his ability to ski in places that aren't snow covered, intially partnered with Audi back in 2015 for viral videos.

In "Candide Thovex Skis the World," he's shown skiing on non-traditional surfaces such as volcanic ash, grass, stone, sand and even a jungle, which is highlighted in the 4 minute and 28-second clip.

While there aren't any Audi vehicles on display, the automaker's logo is seen on one of his skis.

The video ends with Thovex hoping on a ski lift on a sunny, lush island, as "All conditions are perfect conditions" flashes on the screen, a nod to Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

The most-viewed video of the week topped the charts with 35,774,528 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

BMW, Hyundai and Nissan also had new videos join the chart.

1
NEW
Candide Thovex Skis the World
Candide Thovex Skis the World Audi
Lowe StratŽus
This week
(True Reach): 35,774,528
Last week: NEW
 
2
NEW
#NowIsCalling
#NowIsCalling Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 5,216,710
Last week: NEW
 
3
NEW
The Power of Luxury
The Power of Luxury BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,992,722
Last week: NEW
 
4
NEW
2018 Hyundai Elantra
2018 Hyundai Elantra Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,369,736
Last week: NEW
 
5
-11%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,185,743
Last week: 6
 
6
-9%
Indian Car of the Year
Indian Car of the Year Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,956,020
Last week: 8
 
7
NEW
Official Vehicle Sponsor of the NFL
Official Vehicle Sponsor of the NFL Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,878,705
Last week: NEW
 
8
-62%
New G-Class
New G-Class Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,798,697
Last week: 2
 
9
-21%
Longest Vehicle Drift
Longest Vehicle Drift BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,321,355
Last week: 10
 
10
RETURNEE
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,251,659
Last week: RETURNEE
 
