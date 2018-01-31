No Audi, but a quattro-like freeride skier

In the latest video to join our viral video chart, Audi partners with a freeride skiing expert and transports him to new locations.

Candide Thovex, a Frechman known for his ability to ski in places that aren't snow covered, intially partnered with Audi back in 2015 for viral videos.

In "Candide Thovex Skis the World," he's shown skiing on non-traditional surfaces such as volcanic ash, grass, stone, sand and even a jungle, which is highlighted in the 4 minute and 28-second clip.

While there aren't any Audi vehicles on display, the automaker's logo is seen on one of his skis.

The video ends with Thovex hoping on a ski lift on a sunny, lush island, as "All conditions are perfect conditions" flashes on the screen, a nod to Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

The most-viewed video of the week topped the charts with 35,774,528 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

BMW, Hyundai and Nissan also had new videos join the chart.