AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 1/23/2018

Redesigned Ram goes from farm to city

January 24, 2018 @ 12:00 pm Comments Email
In the latest video to join our viral video charts, Ram shows off the redesigned 1500 with a new take on a classic tune.

The one minute, 24-second spot shifts between scenes of the 2019 Ram 1500 in rural areas and city settings.

Throughout the clip, the musical group "The Tennessee Kids" performs a new take on John Denver's classic "Thank God I'm a Country Boy."

Ram unveiled the redesigned 1500 at the Detroit auto show earlier this month.

The most-viewed video of the week topped the charts with 20,284,921 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Hyundai, Ford and BMW also had new videos join the chart.

1
NEW
Thank God I'm a Country Boy
RAM
DDB Chicago
This week
20,284,921
Last week: NEW
 
2
NEW
New G-Class
Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
4,752,530
Last week: NEW
 
3
NEW
All New Cerato
Kia
NA
This week
4,165,625
Last week: NEW
 
4
NEW
RoadChasers
Hyundai
NA
This week
3,226,466
Last week: NEW
 
5
NEW
BULLITT. IS. BACK.
Ford
NA
This week
2,483,238
Last week: NEW
 
6
-2%
Beauty
Mazda
NA
This week
2,461,939
Last week: 5
 
7
-34%
CES Reactions
Kia
NA
This week
2,337,603
Last week: 2
 
8
-2%
Indian Car of the Year
Hyundai
NA
This week
2,158,007
Last week: 6
 
9
NEW
All-New BMW X3
BMW
NA
This week
1,777,732
Last week: NEW
 
10
-46%
Longest Vehicle Drift
BMW
NA
This week
1,667,537
Last week: 3
 
