Redesigned Ram goes from farm to city

In the latest video to join our viral video charts, Ram shows off the redesigned 1500 with a new take on a classic tune.

The one minute, 24-second spot shifts between scenes of the 2019 Ram 1500 in rural areas and city settings.

Throughout the clip, the musical group "The Tennessee Kids" performs a new take on John Denver's classic "Thank God I'm a Country Boy."

Ram unveiled the redesigned 1500 at the Detroit auto show earlier this month.

The most-viewed video of the week topped the charts with 20,284,921 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Hyundai, Ford and BMW also had new videos join the chart.