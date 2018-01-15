Got the best store? Register now
Automotive News is searching for the best dealerships to work for in the U.S.
For the seventh time, Automotive News is partnering with Best Companies Group to identify dealerships that have excelled in creating quality workplaces.
The program, Best Dealerships To Work For, measures workplace satisfaction through a confidential survey of employers and employees. To be eligible for consideration, a dealership must:
Be a new-vehicle store.
Have at least 25 employees working in the U.S.
Be in business at least one year.
Dealerships that are part of a group should register individually. Each dealership must register as a single rooftop. To register, go to autonews.com/bestdealer ships by April 6.
Representatives from last year's list of the Best Dealerships To Work For will join Automotive News Publisher Jason Stein for a webinar Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. Eastern time called "The Power of the Best Dealerships Designation." To watch for free, sign up at autonews.com/bestdealerships.
