Porsche merges racing, production into one

Porsche wants drivers to know that innovations created for its racing program find their way to production vehicles.

The luxury car maker makes that point in "Hide 'n' Seek," where the image of a 919 Le Mans winning race car is projected on a Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

As the Panamera drives, the image of the race car breaks in and out, mimicking the same noises throughout the spot.

The video debuted in first place on our viral list, compiled by Visible Measures, with 17,993,843 views.

Hyundai, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz also had new videos join the chart this week.