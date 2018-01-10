Porsche merges racing, production into one

|Previous Weeks
|Top Videos of the Year
|Top Videos of All Time
Porsche wants drivers to know that innovations created for its racing program find their way to production vehicles.
The luxury car maker makes that point in "Hide 'n' Seek," where the image of a 919 Le Mans winning race car is projected on a Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.
As the Panamera drives, the image of the race car breaks in and out, mimicking the same noises throughout the spot.
The video debuted in first place on our viral list, compiled by Visible Measures, with 17,993,843 views.
Hyundai, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz also had new videos join the chart this week.
At Daimler, mobility falls under finance
Read Next
Innovators shift F&I retailing to the Web
Read Next
Dealer's new business: Suicide prevention
Read Next
Does Infiniti concept hint at electrified Q70?
Read Next
F-150 diesel to get 30 mpg, Ford says
Read Next
A boom in Mexico's Bajio
Read Next
'17 sales soften, but confidence still strong
Read Next
A test of patience for Tesla's wait-listers
Read Next
At Daimler, mobility falls under finance
Innovators shift F&I retailing to the Web
Dealer's new business: Suicide prevention
Does Infiniti concept hint at electrified Q70?
F-150 diesel to get 30 mpg, Ford says
A boom in Mexico's Bajio
'17 sales soften, but confidence still strong
A test of patience for Tesla's wait-listers
Read Next