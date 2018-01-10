AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 1/9/2018

Porsche merges racing, production into one

Porsche wants drivers to know that innovations created for its racing program find their way to production vehicles.

The luxury car maker makes that point in "Hide 'n' Seek," where the image of a 919 Le Mans winning race car is projected on a Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

As the Panamera drives, the image of the race car breaks in and out, mimicking the same noises throughout the spot.

The video debuted in first place on our viral list, compiled by Visible Measures, with 17,993,843 views.

Hyundai, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
NEW
Hide 'n' Seek
Hide 'n' Seek Porsche
NA
This week
(True Reach): 17,993,843
Last week: NEW
 
2
NEW
RoadChasers
RoadChasers Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 7,543,426
Last week: NEW
 
3
NEW
Wicked Game
Wicked Game Alfa Romeo
NA
This week
(True Reach): 5,539,620
Last week: NEW
 
4
NEW
Happy New Year
Happy New Year Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,816,727
Last week: NEW
 
5
RETURNEE
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,701,746
Last week: RETURNEE
 
6
NEW
Das Treffen
Das Treffen Porsche
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,222,049
Last week: NEW
 
7
NEW
#EverythingButFootball
#EverythingButFootball Chevrolet
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,213,102
Last week: NEW
 
8
NEW
Prove Yourself
Prove Yourself Volkswagen
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,010,125
Last week: NEW
 
9
NEW
Dog's Best Friend
Dog's Best Friend Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 970,247
Last week: NEW
 
10
NEW
Hearing is Believing
Hearing is Believing Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 885,179
Last week: NEW
 
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

25

Shares

