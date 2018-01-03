AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 1/2/2018

Nissan returns to a galaxy far, far away

January 3, 2018
Nissan returned to a galaxy far, far away, and back to our viral videos list, with its latest Star Wars tie-in.

The commercial, "Choose Nissan Intelligent Mobility," returned to our viral videos list, claiming the top spot during the week between Christmas and New Year's Day by generating over 6 million views, according to Visible Measures' accounting.

Also returning were Volkswagen's "Born Confident" campaign and Chevrolet's pickup centennial celebration, "100 Years of Pickups."

1
Returnee
Choose Nissan Intelligent Mobility
Choose Nissan Intelligent Mobility Nissan
Zimmerman Advertising
This week
(True Reach): 6,061,242
Last week: Returnee
 
2
30%
Hyundai Holidays Sales Event
Hyundai Holidays Sales Event Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,139,348
Last week: 5
 
3
12%
Kia Stinger at the SEMA Show
Kia Stinger at the SEMA Show Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,416,937
Last week: 6
 
4
-31%
The Coaches
The Coaches Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,115,810
Last week: 4
 
5
20%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,912,179
Last week: 8
 
6
Returnee
Born Confident
Born Confident Volkswagen
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,078,175
Last week: Returnee
 
7
Returnee
100 Years of Pickups
100 Years of Pickups Chevrolet
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,621,409
Last week: Returnee
 
8
-15%
A Force of Nature
A Force of Nature BMW
KBS
This week
(True Reach): 1,610,860
Last week: 10
 
9
-84%
The Gift
The Gift Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,363,914
Last week: 1
 
10
-36%
One Wish List. One Car.
One Wish List. One Car. Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,339,885
Last week: 9
 
Tags: Marketing Viral Video

25

Shares

