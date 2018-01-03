Nissan returns to a galaxy far, far away

Nissan returned to a galaxy far, far away, and back to our viral videos list, with its latest Star Wars tie-in.

The commercial, "Choose Nissan Intelligent Mobility," returned to our viral videos list, claiming the top spot during the week between Christmas and New Year's Day by generating over 6 million views, according to Visible Measures' accounting.

Also returning were Volkswagen's "Born Confident" campaign and Chevrolet's pickup centennial celebration, "100 Years of Pickups."