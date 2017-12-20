Kia's 'Gift' takes top viral video spot

Kia's Christmas tear-jerker, "The Gift," featuring a cute, ignored and seemingly sad dog, debuts in the No. 1 spot on our list of top viral videos this week.

While the dog's family is too busy with Christmas, the dog spots a key fob for their their Kia Sorento. A quick paw tap opens the hatch, exposing gifts, including a huge bone wrapped in a bow.

The discovery brings the family together, and as the group re-enters the home, the point is made: "Family is the best gift."

The commercial generated 8,465,329 views this week, according to the company that compiles our list, Visible Measures.

Also new this week are videos from Hyundai, Audi and Volkswagen.