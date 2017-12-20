AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 12/12/2017

Kia's 'Gift' takes top viral video spot

December 20, 2017
Kia's Christmas tear-jerker, "The Gift," featuring a cute, ignored and seemingly sad dog, debuts in the No. 1 spot on our list of top viral videos this week.

While the dog's family is too busy with Christmas, the dog spots a key fob for their their Kia Sorento. A quick paw tap opens the hatch, exposing gifts, including a huge bone wrapped in a bow.

The discovery brings the family together, and as the group re-enters the home, the point is made: "Family is the best gift."

The commercial generated 8,465,329 views this week, according to the company that compiles our list, Visible Measures.

Also new this week are videos from Hyundai, Audi and Volkswagen.

1
NA
The Gift
The Gift Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 8,465,329
Last week: NEW
 
2
Returnee
Choose Nissan Intelligent Mobility
Choose Nissan Intelligent Mobility Nissan
Zimmerman Advertising
This week
(True Reach): 4,947,033
Last week: Returnee
 
3
-5%
MyKia Singapore
MyKia Singapore Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,691,677
Last week: 3
 
4
-27%
Think Faster
Think Faster Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,552,019
Last week: 4
 
5
NEW
The Coaches
The Coaches Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,079,639
Last week: NEW
 
6
-15%
Kia Stinger at the SEMA Show
Kia Stinger at the SEMA Show Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,015,356
Last week: 7
 
7
-22%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,994,353
Last week: 6
 
8
NEW
Audi Mission to the Moon
Audi Mission to the Moon Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,354,430
Last week: NEW
 
9
Returnee
The Final Stint
The Final Stint Porsche
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,169,811
Last week: Returnee
 
10
NEW
Born Confident
Born Confident Volkswagen
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,141,962
Last week: NEW
 
25

Shares

