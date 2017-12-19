Is Chevy's midengine Corvette taking shape in these CAD drawings?

These engine and chassis cradle drawings were leaked on a popular Corvette forum. They appear to depict an LT1. Photo credit: CORVETTE FORUM

The evidence for the imminent appearance of a midengine Corvette continues to pile up. These photos posted at corvetteforum.com, allegedly computer-aided design drawings of said car, add fuel to the rumors.

Do we know if these are genuine drawings from a Chevrolet engineer’s computer? No, but there’s a good chance they are. Assuming there’s some bit of truth to the photos, we can deduce a few things from them. For one, the leaf springs appear to be gone, replaced with a coil-over suspension. This would probably mean General Motors’ magnetorheological shocks will be in place.

The calipers appear massive in this CAD drawing. Photo credit: CORVETTE FORUM

The powertrain drawing looks like it could be an LT1, but we’d expect the naturally aspirated V-8 to be the weakest of the engine choices (forced induction should be inevitable). Looking at the side sill in the suspension shot, we can see similarities between its shape and that of Chevy’s test mules caught by spy photographers.

Chances are this CAD model is real, and we’re looking at the midengine Corvette in some unknown phase of production.

The photos were taken down almost as soon as they were posted online, but at that point, it was too late. There’s a chance we'll see the car unveiled at the 2018 Detroit auto show, but our latest insider gossip has it skipping the Detroit show, so we'll find out in January. Catch up on the latest info and spy photos here.