1971

A woman service technician was evidently such a novelty almost a half-century ago that an automaker pointed her out. Pat Ceccacci, 24, was a full-time mechanic with four years of experience at Sterling Heights Dodge in suburban Detroit. Dodge's public relations department called her "a clear case of women's lib" and noted that "she has all her own tools as well as lots of charm." If such language seems antiquated, consider: The National Automobile Dealers Association says women still comprise only about 1 percent of service techs at franchised new-vehicle dealerships.

MAKE HISTORY

We encourage you to submit photos for Fixed in Time!

Please send clear photos that are 5 by 7 inches or larger and 300 dots per inch resolution or higher to foj@autonews.com