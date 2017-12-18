Fixed in time

1971
A woman service technician was evidently such a novelty almost a half-century ago that an automaker pointed her out. Pat Ceccacci, 24, was a full-time mechanic with four years of experience at Sterling Heights Dodge in suburban Detroit. Dodge's public relations department called her "a clear case of women's lib" and noted that "she has all her own tools as well as lots of charm." If such language seems antiquated, consider: The National Automobile Dealers Association says women still comprise only about 1 percent of service techs at franchised new-vehicle dealerships.
