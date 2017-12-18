Lawsuit alleges dealership misclassified employees to cut costs

Dealership group improperly denied advisers OT, suit says

A Southern California dealership group wrongfully classified its service advisers under state labor law to avoid paying them for overtime, meal breaks that they missed and rest periods, a proposed class action lawsuit alleges.

Jim Wolleson, a Gosch Auto Group service adviser from August 2015 to August 2017, filed the case in Riverside County Superior Court on behalf of all service advisers who worked for the company during the past four years. The group sells Ford, Chevrolet, Hyundai and Toyota vehicles at five dealerships in Hemet and Temecula, Calif.

The suit claims all the group’s service advisers were misclassified as exempt from overtime wages and other requirements. It asserts that the company had a “uniform policy and practice which failed to lawfully compensate these employees for all their unpaid overtime and their missed meal breaks and unpaid rest periods.”

Tim Gosch, the general manager of Gosch Toyota in Hemet, said he couldn’t comment.

The trigger for the suit was a recent state appeals court decision that employees paid on commission “must be separately compensated for rest periods,” said Wolleson’s lawyer, Nicholas De Blouw of La Jolla, Calif.

De Blouw predicted similar class action lawsuits against other dealerships on behalf of service advisers and F&I managers. “This is just the beginning,” he said.

Techs at N.J. dealership win wage-bias settlement

Eight service technicians won a settlement in a lawsuit that claimed a New Jersey dealership hired Chinese techs at a lower starting wage than it paid American employees.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Winner Ford Cherry Hill in federal court last year. The EEOC alleged the dealership paid Chinese techs a starting wage of $9 an hour, while non-Chinese technicians would start at $12 or $13 even though they had “inferior or no electrical or auto body work experience.” Pay discrepancies continued throughout the techs’ employment, the commission said.

When technician Ping Zhang discovered the wage disparity and complained to dealership executives, the suit said, they “cursed at him and threatened that if he sought legal advice he would be out of a job.”

Charles S. Winner Inc., which owns the dealership, will pay the technicians $150,000 in back pay and damages for wage discrepancies dating back to 2010.

The three-year consent decree that settled the suit also requires Winner Ford to develop an anti-discrimination policy covering all employees, and to train employees in discrimination law.

Elizabeth Walker, an attorney for the dealership, said the Winner company disagreed with the allegations in the suit but settled with the EEOC out of a mutual desire “to avoid the cost and time involved with continuing litigation.”

Dealership, shop sue each other in licensing dispute

A Mercedes-Benz dealership in New York and an independent repair shop are suing each other in a dispute over certification.

An $11.5 million lawsuit filed by North State Custom, a luxury vehicle repair facility in Bedford Hills, N.Y., alleged that Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge was operating without a state repair shop license.

The dealership countersued for damages, claiming it has always been a registered repair facility. It asked a Westchester County judge to dismiss the North State Custom suit.

North State Custom was certified by Mercedes-Benz USA from 2013 until mid-2017, shortly after a new dealer took over the nearby M-B franchise, its suit says.

“The new ownership wanted certain terms and conditions for sponsorship” that changed the arrangement under which the dealership sold factory parts to the independent shop, says North State Custom’s lawyer, Robert Strassberg of New York City.

The original suit contends the dealership wrongfully demanded “kickbacks” from the labor costs of each Mercedes vehicle North State Custom repaired. When the shop refused, the dealership dropped its sponsorship and MBUSA refused to recertify it, the suit alleges. The dealership then sponsored a different independent shop.

North State Custom said it had done $1.15 million a year in M-B repairs since 2014.

The assertion that Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge lacked a state license is false and defamatory, says dealership lawyer Marc Gross of Morristown, N.J. He says North State Custom “acted with recklessness in their statements. It’s pretty awful to say that about another business.”

The counterclaim denies wrongdoing and asserts that the dealership “exercised its lawful right” to end its sponsorship of North State Custom.

Gross says the dealership seeks “damages in a way that would punish the body shop for making the statements that it did.”

MBUSA and the other independent shop are co-defendants in North State Custom’s suit.