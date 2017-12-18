Service Counter

Bottom line
A National Automobile Dealers Association survey reports that in the 1st half of 2017, fixed operations departments of franchised U.S. new-vehicle dealerships
- Wrote nearly 159 million repair orders.
- Employed 273,260 service technicians, including body-shop techs.
- Had total parts inventories worth nearly $6.5 billion.
- Represented half of all dealership workers
- Source: NADA Data 2017
Law of averages
Service and parts operations for the average new-vehicle dealership in the 1st half of 2017
- Gross profit as share of service and parts sales: 46.6%
- Net profit as share of service and parts sales: 17.3%
- Repair orders written: 9,446
- Service and parts sales per customer repair order: $285
- Service and parts sales per warranty repair order: $325
- Technicians (including body shop): 16
- Parts sales per service labor sale: $1.55
- Parts inventory: $385,455
- Average customer mechanical labor rate: $115
- Source: NADA Data 2017
|Higher and higher
|Financial performance of service, parts and body shop operations for the average U.S. new-vehicle dealership from January through June.
|2015
|2016
|2017
|Sales
|$3,251,957
|$3,490,214
|$3,575,298
|Sales as % of total sales
|11.6
|11.8
|12.2
|Gross as % of total gross
|45
|46.8
|48.5
|Warranty work as % of fixed ops sales
|16.9
|17.8
|18.8
|Source: NADA Data 2017
|Service breakdown
|Components of U.S. new-vehicle dealerships’ total service and parts sales in the first 6 months of 2017, in billions of dollars
|Service
|Customer mechanical
|$10.06
|Warranty
|$5.04
|Internal
|$4.42
|Customer body
|$2.03
|Sublet
|$1.93
|Other
|$1.94
|Total service labor
|$25.42
|Parts
|Customer mechanical
|$8.74
|Wholesale
|$8.42
|Warranty
|$6.29
|Internal
|$3.14
|Customer body
|$1.78
|Counter
|$1.44
|Other
|$3.40
|Total parts
|$33.21
|Source: NADA Data 2017
Total recall
The number of U.S. recalls voluntarily initiated by automakers, largely related to airbags, set a record in 2016.
Source: National Highway Safety Administration
