Service Counter

Bottom line

A National Automobile Dealers Association survey reports that in the 1st half of 2017, fixed operations departments of franchised U.S. new-vehicle dealerships
  • Wrote nearly 159 million repair orders.
  • Employed 273,260 service technicians, including body-shop techs.
  • Had total parts inventories worth nearly $6.5 billion.
  • Represented half of all dealership workers
  • Source: NADA Data 2017
 

Law of averages

Service and parts operations for the average new-vehicle dealership in the 1st half of 2017
  • Gross profit as share of service and parts sales: 46.6%
  • Net profit as share of service and parts sales: 17.3%
  • Repair orders written: 9,446
  • Service and parts sales per customer repair order: $285
  • Service and parts sales per warranty repair order: $325
  • Technicians (including body shop): 16
  • Parts sales per service labor sale: $1.55
  • Parts inventory: $385,455
  • Average customer mechanical labor rate: $115
  • Source: NADA Data 2017
 
Higher and higher
Financial performance of service, parts and body shop operations for the average U.S. new-vehicle dealership from January through June.
  2015 2016 2017
Sales $3,251,957 $3,490,214 $3,575,298
Sales as % of total sales 11.6 11.8 12.2
Gross as % of total gross 45 46.8 48.5
Warranty work as % of fixed ops sales 16.9 17.8 18.8
Source: NADA Data 2017      
 
Service breakdown
Components of U.S. new-vehicle dealerships’ total service and parts sales in the first 6 months of 2017, in billions of dollars
Service
Customer mechanical $10.06
Warranty $5.04
Internal $4.42
Customer body $2.03
Sublet $1.93
Other $1.94
Total service labor $25.42
   
Parts
Customer mechanical $8.74
Wholesale $8.42
Warranty $6.29
Internal $3.14
Customer body $1.78
Counter $1.44
Other $3.40
Total parts $33.21
Source: NADA Data 2017

Total recall
The number of U.S. recalls voluntarily initiated by automakers, largely related to airbags, set a record in 2016.
Source: National Highway Safety Administration

