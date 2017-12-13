Lamborghini's raging bull tops our viral list

The commercial introducing Lamborghini's second-ever SUV jumped to the No. 2 spot in our list of top viral videos this week.

The Lamborghini Urus is seen in glimpses, and fully near the end of the new commercial, which touts incredible disparate things that were impossible, until "they made it possible."

The commercial generated 6,350,807 views this week, according to the company that compiles our list, Visible Measures.

Returning to our list, in first place, was Renault's Captur, with 8,311,353 views.

Also new this week were videos from Kia and BMW.