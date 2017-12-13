Holiday Special: Subscribe for $1.52/week.
AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 12/12/2017

Lamborghini's raging bull tops our viral list

December 13, 2017 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Play button Previous Weeks
Play button Top Videos of the Year
Play button Top Videos of All Time

The commercial introducing Lamborghini's second-ever SUV jumped to the No. 2 spot in our list of top viral videos this week.

The Lamborghini Urus is seen in glimpses, and fully near the end of the new commercial, which touts incredible disparate things that were impossible, until "they made it possible."

The commercial generated 6,350,807 views this week, according to the company that compiles our list, Visible Measures.

Returning to our list, in first place, was Renault's Captur, with 8,311,353 views.

Also new this week were videos from Kia and BMW.

1
Back on Chart
#RenaultCAPTUR
#RenaultCAPTUR Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 8,311,353
Last week: Returnee
 
2
NEW
Urus
Urus Lamborghini
NA
This week
(True Reach): 6,350,807
Last week: New
 
3
NEW
MyKia Singapore
MyKia Singapore Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,929,454
Last week: NEW
 
4
Returnee
Think Faster
Think Faster Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,871,538
Last week: Returnee
 
5
NEW
A Force of Nature
A Force of Nature BMW
KBS
This week
(True Reach): 3,986,743
Last week: NEW
 
6
62%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,827,913
Last week: 6
 
7
15%
Kia Stinger at the SEMA Show
Kia Stinger at the SEMA Show Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,546,489
Last week: 4
 
8
-13%
Light Up the Holidays Sales Event
Light Up the Holidays Sales Event Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,696,854
Last week: 3
 
9
-49%
All New CLS
All New CLS Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,472,727
Last week: 2
 
10
18%
BMW M5 with M xDrive
BMW M5 with M xDrive BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,128,086
Last week: 9
 
Contact Automotive News
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

25

Shares

Read Next

GM-Lyft relationship? It's complicated

Bilingual staff just the start to success

GM making big changes to lighten pickups

A century of forward thinking gave rise to F&I office, products of today

Nissan dangles factory-to-salesperson incentive

Hybrids are better for autonomy, Ford says

Genesis aiming for 85 to 90 stores

On recalls, Honda goes the extra mile
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters