Mercedes introduces its new CLS

In the latest video to join our viral video chart, Mercedes-Benz gives a visual walkaround of its redesigned CLS.
Unveiled last week at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the third-generation "four-door coupe," as Mercedes is keen to call it, is set to go on sale next year as a 2019 model. The brief video mainly focuses on the vehicle's exterior design, including the headlights, taillights and wheels.
The video had 4,865,974 views, good for No. 2 on the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.
Porsche's "The Final Stint," was once again the most viewed video with 9,806,343 views.
