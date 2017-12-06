AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 12/5/2017

Mercedes introduces its new CLS

December 6, 2017
In the latest video to join our viral video chart, Mercedes-Benz gives a visual walkaround of its redesigned CLS.

Unveiled last week at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the third-generation "four-door coupe," as Mercedes is keen to call it, is set to go on sale next year as a 2019 model. The brief video mainly focuses on the vehicle's exterior design, including the headlights, taillights and wheels.

The video had 4,865,974 views, good for No. 2 on the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Porsche's "The Final Stint," was once again the most viewed video with 9,806,343 views.

1
33%
The Final Stint
The Final Stint Porsche
NA
This week
(True Reach): 9,806,343
Last week: 1
 
2
NEW
All New CLS
All New CLS Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,865,974
Last week: NEW
 
3
22%
Light Up the Holidays
Light Up the Holidays Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,084,706
Last week: 4
 
4
NA
Kia Stinger
Kia Stinger Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,080,502
Last week: NEW
 
5
NA
All New Wrangler
All New Wrangler Jeep
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,028,537
Last week: NEW
 
6
-43%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,367,720
Last week: 2
 
7
NA
All New Stinger
All New Stinger Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,076,519
Last week: NEW
 
8
-8%
Nissan Intelligent Mobility
Nissan Intelligent Mobility Nissan
Zimmerman Advertising
This week
(True Reach): 1,852,739
Last week: 5
 
9
NEW
BMW M5 with M xDrive
BMW M5 with M xDrive BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,802,660
Last week: NEW
 
10
NEW
Stadium Games
Stadium Games Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,657,091
Last week: NEW
 
