Porsche's championship year tops viral list

Porsche's celebration of its FIA World Endurance Championship topped our list of viral videos for the week.
A three-time champion of both the LMP1 class and manufacturers' title, Porsche created a video to commemorate the 2017 season, which ended earlier this month in Bahrain. The video generated 7,356,299 views.
Also new this week were videos from Kia, Nissan and Toyota.
