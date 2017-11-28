CYBER WEEK: Subscribe for $1.52/week.
Viral video rankings for week of 11/28/2017

Porsche's championship year tops viral list

November 28, 2017
Porsche's celebration of its FIA World Endurance Championship topped our list of viral videos for the week.

A three-time champion of both the LMP1 class and manufacturers' title, Porsche created a video to commemorate the 2017 season, which ended earlier this month in Bahrain. The video generated 7,356,299 views.

Also new this week were videos from Kia, Nissan and Toyota.

 

1
NA
The Final Stint
The Final Stint Porsche
NA
This week
(True Reach): 7,356,299
Last week: NEW
 
2
-13%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,141,473
Last week: 4
 
3
NA
#MyKia Stories
#MyKia Stories Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,603,517
Last week: NEW
 
4
58%
Light Up the Holidays Sales Event
Light Up the Holidays Sales Event Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,537,984
Last week: 8
 
5
NA
Choose Nissan Intelligent Mobility
Choose Nissan Intelligent Mobility Nissan
Zimmerman Advertising
This week
(True Reach): 2,024,086
Last week: New
 
6
-4%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,679,473
Last week: 7
 
7
-78%
Parking Lot
Parking Lot Audi
Venables Bell & Partners
This week
(True Reach): 1,503,679
Last week: 2
 
8
28%
100 Years of Pickups
100 Years of Pickups Chevrolet
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,490,773
Last week: 10
 
9
-90%
#RenaultCAPTUR
#RenaultCAPTUR Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,356,493
Last week: 10
 
10
NA
Dreams Really Do Come True
Dreams Really Do Come True Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,201,424
Last week: New
 
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

25

Shares

